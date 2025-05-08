Roots Head to San Antonio to Face Western Conference Leaders

May 8, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Following an 0-1 loss at home to rivals Sacramento Republic, Roots will look to bounce back on the road when they face Western Conference leaders San Antonio FC at Toyota field in Texas on Saturday, May 10th at 5:30 PM PT.

San Antonio has had Oakland's number since Roots began competing in the USL Championship in 2021. In all eight previous contests versus San Antonio, Oakland has failed to secure a win, holding an 0-3-5 record in the all-time series.

In the last meeting between the teams, San Antonio spoiled Roots' home opener at the Coliseum, defeating Oakland 1-2 on March 22nd. Now sitting at 5-1-2 on the season, San Antonio sits atop the Western Conference leaderboard.

Roots are currently on the outside of a playoff spot looking in. At 2-1-5 on the season, Oakland currently sits in 11th place in the Western Conference table.

But Roots have a history of playing up to top level teams. During the 2024 season Oakland defeated Louisville City FC and New Mexico United, both of which would go on to first-place regular season finishes atop the Eastern and Western conferences respectively.

Oakland will look to rely on their goalkeeper Kendall McIntosh on Saturday. McIntosh has been stellar between the posts for Roots as of late having played 228 straight minutes without allowing a goal during open play. His 20 saves this season have him sitting alone in fourth place on the league leaderboard.

Following Saturday's contest, Roots will remain on the road, heading south to Cary for their next USL Championship action versus North Carolina FC on Friday, May 16th at 4 PM PT.

