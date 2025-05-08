Earthquakes Net Two Early to Knock Republic FC from U.S. Open Cup

May 8, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Republic FC's 2025 Open Cup journey came to an end as the team fell to San Jose Earthquakes by a score of 2-1 on the road on Wednesday night. Two first-half goals would be too much for the Indomitable Club to come back from, but the match ended on a high note as Rodrigo Lopez extended his lead as the tournament's all-time assist leader, notching his 13th on Trevor Amann's goal just before the final whistle.

San Jose would jump out to an early lead when the Quakes moved the ball up the right flank for a Preston Judd cross to Ahmal Pellegrino, who slotted the ball past Republic FC goalkeeper Jared Mazzola.

Republic FC would work its way into the game throughout the rest of the half. Persistent defense would give them a chance in the 35th minute. Dominik Wanner would win a tackle and lay the ball off for a one-two with Lewis Jamieson. Wanner carried the ball into the box but the defender would close down enough to prevent him from getting a dangerous shot off.

The Earthquakes would double the lead just before the break when a cross was volleyed in the air by Niko Tsakiris and finished off by Preston Judd.

Second-half substitute Cristian Parano would inject some energy into the attack as he dribbled through multiple defenders and laid the ball off for Luis Felipe, who returned it with a cheeky back heel for a Parano shot from the top of the box, but the keeper would collect.

Sacramento's highlight moment came just before the final whistle as Rodrigo Lopez sent the ball forward for Trevor Amann, who found the back of the net for the first time this year. The goal marked Lopez's 13th Open Cup assist, extending his lead as the tournament's all-time leader in the modern era.

Republic FC will return home to play its third game in eight days this Saturday, when Eastern Conference club Indy Eleven comes to town. Kickoff from Heart Health Park is set for 7:00 p.m. and tickets are available now at SacRepublicFC.com/Tickets. The match will also be broadcast live on FOX40 and CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Sacramento Republic FC 1-2 San Jose Earthquakes

U.S. Open Cup Round of 32

Pay Pal Park, San Jose, California

May 7, 2025

Scoring Summary: SAC - Trevor Amann (Rodrigo Lopez) 90+6'; SJ - Ahman Pellegrino (Preston Judd) 2', Preston Judd (Niko Tsakiris) 44'

Misconduct Summary: SAC - Justin Portillo (caution) 17, Dominik Wanner (caution) 26', AJ Edwards (caution) 77'; SJ - Niko Tsakiris (caution) 36', Noel Book (caution) 76', Jamar Ricketts (ejection) 84'

Sacramento Republic FC: Jared Mazzola, Rayan Djedje, Jared Timmer (C), Michel Benitez, AJ Edwards, Ryan Spaulding (Freddy Kleemann 64'), Justin Portillo (Rodrigo Lopez 73'), Nick Ross (Luis Felipe 45'), Blake Willey, Dominik Wanner (Cristian Parano 64'), Lewis Jamieson (Trevor Amann 84')

Unused substitutes: Danny Vitiello, Jack Gurr

Stats: Shots: 5, Shots on Goal: 2, Saves: 2, Fouls: 15, Corner Kicks: 3, Offsides: 5

San Jose Earthquakes: Earl Edwards Jr., Jamar Ricketts, Reid Roberts, Rodrigues (Max Floriani 66'), Nick Lima, Noel Buck, Mark-Anthony Kaye, Amahl Pellegrino (C), Niko Tsakiris (Benji Kikanovic 78'), Paul Marie (Hernan Lopez 66'), Preston Judd (Jack Skahan 86')

Unused Substitutes: Ian Harkes, Ousseni Bouda, Francesco Montali

Stats: Shots: 17, Shots on Goal: 4, Saves: 1, Fouls: 11, Corner Kicks: 6, Offsides: 1

