Danny Vitiello Named to Week 16 Team of the Week
June 24, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Sacramento Republic FC News Release
Today, USL Championship announced the Week 16 Team of the Week. With a strong showing in Republic FC's two-game week, goalkeeper Danny Vitiello earned his first selection of the 2025 campaign.
Across both matches, Vitiello recorded an 80% save percentage and conceded just one goal. On Saturday, he helped Republic FC claim its first-ever victory over the defending Eastern Conference Champions Rhode Island FC by a score of 2-0. A quick reaction kept things even in the 40th minute as one of the league's all-time leading goal scorers, Albert Dikwa, put a close-range shot on target, but Vitiello met the ball at the post for a snap-save. The clean sheet marked his 50th career regular season shutout.
This is Danny's first Team of the Week selection this season. In May, he was named a finalist for Player of the Month after helping the Indomitable Club go undefeated for the entire month with two clean sheets and just one goal conceded. In the hunt for his third Golden Glove, he is currently tied for third place among keepers with at least three appearances with a goals-against average of 0.92.
Republic FC is back in action this Saturday, when the club travels south to take on Orange County SC in the USL Jägermeister Cup. The Quails are currently on top of the Group 1 standings and with a win on Saturday would be in prime position to advance to the knockout rounds after one final round of group stage matches later in the month. The contest kicks off from Championship Soccer Stadium in Irvine, California at 7:00 p.m. and will be broadcast live on Antenna TV 40.2, as well as streaming on the all-new FOX40+ Smart TV app and ESPN+.
