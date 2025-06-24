Switchbacks FC Appoints New Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Lorelei Wall

June 24, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - The Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC is proud to share another exciting development in the back office by naming Lorelei Wall the incoming Vice President of Sales and Marketing of Switchbacks FC.

The Switchbacks appointed Lorelei to this position due to her impressive experience in the sports industry.

"To say we are excited to welcome Lorelei into the Switchbacks family would be a huge understatement," said Switchbacks President Brad Estes. "Her background in branding and community engagement will be a perfect fit as we embed ourselves into the heart of the Colorado Springs community."

Lorelei Wall is a seasoned sports marketing executive with a proven track record of building iconic brands and leading transformational initiatives across major sports organizations.

She began her career at ESPN, where she helped launch the company's fantasy sports division as Digital Marketing Manager before rising to Associate Director of Brand Management, overseeing marketing and sponsorship efforts for the X Games. Lorelei continued her work in action sports at NBC Sports Group as Senior Director of Integrated Media and Production Operations.

In 2016, she joined the NBA, contributing to marketing strategy across the NBA, NBA G League, and WNBA. Her leadership on the WNBA business led to a promotion as the league's first Head of Marketing, where she spearheaded the strategic development and execution of its landmark 2019 rebrand and revitalization.

Lorelei later served as Vice President of Marketing for the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee, where she continued to shape the narratives of world-class athletes and teams.

"I'm honored to join the Colorado Springs Switchbacks and excited to build on the team's strong foundation to grow its presence, impact, and success in the community. With a talented team in place and so much potential ahead, I can't wait to get started," said Lorelei.

Lorelei will assume her new role effective today and will be aided in the transition by former owner and club executive James Ragain, as well as current Switchbacks President Brad Estes.







