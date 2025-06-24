Game Information and Match Notes - SAFC at Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC 6/25/25

At a glance...

A Shot at Glory: San Antonio FC enters the night in second place in its USL Jägermeister Cup group after its 1-0 defeat against Phoenix Rising in April. SAFC will also face USL League One side Union Omaha this Saturday before closing out the group stage against New Mexico United to compete for the chance to move onto the knockout stage and win another trophy.

Spreading the Field: SAFC's attack has been balanced this season with its 20 goals coming from 11 different players. Jorge Hernandez, Luke Haakenson and Alex Greive have all scored multiple goals for SAFC.

Young Talent: SAFC announced five new players on academy agreements this week, with forward Leo Urrutia, midfielder Landry Walker and defenders Braylon Jernigan, Angel Mercado and Leo Jauregui joining the first team.

What to Know - USL Jägermeister Cup:

The 2025 USL Jägermeister Cup will feature all 38 professional men's clubs from USL Championship and USL League One competing in a World Cup-style tournament, the first time a U.S. soccer league has established its own interleague cup.

The USL Jägermeister Cup will consist of six regional groups, with six or seven teams assigned by league or conference affiliation per group. Each team will play four matches - two home, two away - in group play with home assignments being randomly drawn. If tied at the end of regulation, the match will immediately go into penalty kicks. The group stage kicks off April 26 and concludes the weekend of July 26.

Teams will earn three points for a win in regulation and one point for a draw at the end of regulation, with an extra point awarded to the winning team after penalty kicks.

Six group winners and two wild cards will advance to single-elimination knockout rounds. After the group stage, a draw will set the matchups for the single-elimination knockout rounds, which will begin three weeks later. The USL Jägermeister Cup will conclude with the Final on the weekend of Oct. 4.

USL Jägermeister Cup Group Stage Match #2 - San Antonio FC at Colorado Springs Switchbacks

Date: Wednesday, June 25, 2025

Kickoff: 8:00 p.m. CT

Stadium: Weidner Field, Colorado Springs, CO

Where to Watch: FanDuel Sports Network, ESPN+

Stats: USL Match Center

San Antonio FC: 1-0-0 (3 pts; 2 nd place in Group 2)

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC: 1-0-0 (3 pts; 12 th place in Group 2)

All-time Series: San Antonio leads the all-time series 13-3-6 against Colorado Springs, remaining unbeaten against the Switchbacks in 14 straight meetings dating back to 2019.

