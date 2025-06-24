Representing Their Country, Representing Rising: Saluting Those in Service
June 24, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Phoenix Rising FC News Release
Ahead of Phoenix Rising's Military Appreciation Night match against Lexington SC at 7:30 p.m. (PT) July 4 at Phoenix Rising Stadium, fans currently serving the United States military as well as veterans reached out to share what Rising has meant to them. Below are some of their Rising stories.
Isai Ardon
Branch: U.S. Navy
Rank: Petty Officer 3rd Class
Service: Three years, currently serving
Rising Memory: "My favorite Phoenix Rising game would definitely have to be the 2018 Western Conference Final against Orange County SC. The memories I made on that trip traveling with my family and fans alike on that bus ride, flooding their stadium with a sea of red and watching Rising make the first final appearance in the clubs history."
Hassan Al-Azawi
Branch: U.S. Coast Guard
Rank: Cadet 3rd Class
Service: One year, currently serving
Rising Memory: "Playing for the U19 Academy in MLS Next and watching the First Team win the USL."
