Phoenix Rising Adds Mexican Midfielder Diego Gomez from Club Necaxa

Published on January 17, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

PHOENIX - Phoenix Rising FC today announced it has agreed to terms with Club Necaxa for the permanent transfer of Mexican midfielder Diego Gomez, pending league and federation approval.

Gomez, 22, arrives in Phoenix with 56 appearances for Club Necaxa in Liga MX play, recently breaking into Mexico's senior men's national team. He marks Rising's fifth addition of the 2025-26 offseason, joining a midfield that returns three starters.

"This is a very important challenge in my career, one that will help me to grow as a person and soccer player," Gomez said. "It's a team in a new league for me, but one that plays at a high level and demands a lot."

A native of Pabellón de Arteaga, Aguascalientes, Gomez came off the bench in an international friendly against Bolivia on June 1, 2024. He also has nine appearances (four starts) for the country's youth national teams between 2022-24.

At the club level, Gomez debuted for Necaxa's U-20 side in the 2020-21 season, going on to make 119 appearances (86 starts) between the club's U-20, U-23 and First Teams.

"(Gomez) is a quality player with experience in Liga MX," said Rising Head Coach Pa-Modou Kah. "It says a lot about him and us as a club that he wants to play here. He's a dynamic midfielder with good quality on and off the ball. We're getting a player with grit, passion and a winning mentality."

Diego Gomez: By the Numbers

-Made 119 appearances (86 starts) for Club Necaxa between the First Team and youth sides.

-Debuted for Necaxa's First Team at 18 years old (1/15/22 vs. Monterrey).

-Has 56 appearances in Liga MX play with the First Team.

-Represents Mexico internationally, with nine appearances (four starts) for the country's youth national teams.

-Made his debut with the Mexico senior men's national team (5/31/24 vs. Bolivia).

-Nicknamed "Chili."

Transaction:  Phoenix Rising FC agrees to terms with Club Necaxa for the permanent transfer of midfielder Diego Gomez, pending league and federation approval.

Name:  Diego Gomez

Pronunciation:  Dee-ay-go Goh-mez

Position:  Midfielder

DOB:  September 10, 2003 (22)

Birthplace:  Pabellón de Arteaga

Former Club:  Club Necaxa (Mexico)

Height:  5-7

Weight:  143

2026 Phoenix Rising FC Roster (As of Jan. 17, 2026):

-Goalkeepers (1): Patrick Rakovsky

-Defenders (5): Collin Smith, Rafael Czichos, Daniel Flores, Luke Biasi, Adrian Pelayo

-Midfielders (5): Jean-Eric Moursou, JP Scearce, Hope Avayevu, Jamison Ping, Diego Gomez

-Forwards (7): Ihsan Sacko, Kelvin Arase, Darius Johnson, Damian Rivera, Charlie Dennis, Gunnar Studenhofft, Juan Carvajal







