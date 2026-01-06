Phoenix Rising Signs Forward Gunnar Studenhofft

Phoenix Rising FC today announced it has signed forward Gunnar Studenhofft to a multi-year contract, pending league and federation approval.

A native of the Cayman Islands, Studenhofft joins Rising following his debut professional season with Huntsville City FC in which he scored five goals in nine starts. Notably, the forward became the first player from the Cayman Islands to be drafted in the MLS SuperDraft when the Colorado Rapids selected him in 2024.

"(Studenhofft) is a great character," Rising Head Coach Pa-Modou Kah said. "He is a physical and hardworking striker who likes to run in behind, combine with his teammates and live inside the box."

A natural goal-scorer, Studenhofft found the back of the net 18 times during his collegiate career. Notably, he started in 42 of a possible 46 matches during his sophomore, junior and senior seasons, being named to all-conference teams each year.

The 23-year-old forward represents the Cayman Islands on the international stage. He has appeared for the nation's U-15, U-17 and U-19 teams before being called up to the senior national team where he has scored two goals in six career caps.

"What excites me most is developing into the best player I can be under this staff and helping the team win titles," Studenhofft said. "I believe this coaching staff can help me achieve that goal. They are passionate, aggressive and hungry, qualities that attracted me (to Phoenix) and made the decision a no-brainer."

Gunnar Studenhofft: By the Numbers

-Scored five goals across nine starts with Huntsville City FC, including in his professional debut.

-Drafted 60th overall by the Colorado Rapids in the 2024 MLS SuperDraft, the first Caymanian player ever selected in the draft.

-Made his senior national team debut for the Cayman Islands in a 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualification match against Suriname (March 24, 2021).

-Has scored two goals on the international stage in six appearances.

-Represented the Cayman Islands at the youth level (U-15, U-17, U-20).

-Played collegiately at the University of South Florida (2024), Manhattan University (2022-23) and Eastern Florida State College (2021).

-Scored two goals in five matches (five starts) as a freshman at Eastern Florida State.

-Scored 12 goals and contributed seven assists across 33 appearances (32 starts) while at Manhattan University.

-Netted the game-winning goal to lead Manhattan to the MAAC Championship semifinals as a sophomore.

-Named to All-MAAC Second Team (2022) and First Team (2023) during his time at Manhattan.

-Scored a team-high four goals in 13 appearances (10 starts), earning AAC Second-Team All-Conference honors in his lone season at USF.

Transaction: Phoenix Rising signs forward Gunnar Studenhofft to a multi-year contract, pending league and federation approval.

Name: Gunnar Studenhofft

Pronunciation: Gunner Stew-den-hoft

Position: Forward

DOB: April 5, 2002 (23)

Birthplace: Cayman Islands

Former Club: Huntsville City FC (MLS Next Pro)

Height: 6-3

Weight: 198

2026 Phoenix Rising FC Roster (As of Jan. 6, 2026):

-Goalkeepers (1): Patrick Rakovsky

-Defenders (5): Collin Smith, Rafael Czichos, Daniel Flores, Luke Biasi, Adrian Pelayo

-Midfielders (4): Jean-Eric Moursou, JP Scearce, Hope Avayevu, Jamison Ping

-Forwards (6): Ihsan Sacko, Kelvin Arase, Darius Johnson, Damian Rivera, Charlie Dennis, Gunnar Studenhofft







