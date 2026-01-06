Lexington SC, Eliot Goldthorp Agree to Mutual Contract Termination
Published on January 6, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Lexington Sporting Club News Release
LEXINGTON, Ky. - Lexington Sporting Club and Eliot Goldthorp have mutually agreed to a termination of contract.
Goldthorp made 15 appearances for LSC across all competitions in 2025, scoring twice and notching two assists, before being loaned to FC Tulsa.
The club thanks Eliot for his contributions and wishes him well in the future.
Check out the Lexington Sporting Club Statistics
United Soccer League Championship Stories from January 6, 2026
- Lexington SC, Eliot Goldthorp Agree to Mutual Contract Termination - Lexington Sporting Club
- Miami FC Signs Colombian Forward Arney Rocha - Miami FC
- Phoenix Rising Signs Forward Gunnar Studenhofft - Phoenix Rising FC
- Sporting JAX Goes Across the Pond to Add Three USL Championship Signings - Sporting Club Jacksonville
- Lexington SC Signs Accomplished Young Forward Tarik Scott to Multi-Year Deal - Lexington Sporting Club
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Lexington Sporting Club Stories
- Lexington SC, Eliot Goldthorp Agree to Mutual Contract Termination
- Lexington SC Signs Accomplished Young Forward Tarik Scott to Multi-Year Deal
- Malik Henry-Scott Back in Lexington for 2026 USL-C Season
- Lexington SC Inks Philadelphia Union Goalkeeper Oliver Semmle to Multi-Year Deal
- Lexington Sporting Club Acquires Star Striker Phillip Goodrum from Louisville City FC