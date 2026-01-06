Lexington SC, Eliot Goldthorp Agree to Mutual Contract Termination

Published on January 6, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Lexington Sporting Club News Release







LEXINGTON, Ky. - Lexington Sporting Club and Eliot Goldthorp have mutually agreed to a termination of contract.

Goldthorp made 15 appearances for LSC across all competitions in 2025, scoring twice and notching two assists, before being loaned to FC Tulsa.

The club thanks Eliot for his contributions and wishes him well in the future.







