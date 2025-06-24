MBFC Announces 4-Year Partnership Extension with Montage Health

SEASIDE, California - Monterey Bay Football Club (Monterey Bay FC) has officially announced a new four-year extension with Montage Health to remain as a prominent partner with the club in an agreement that includes front-of-kit sponsorship through 2029. In addition, Montage Health will continue to support the team's wellness, fitness and physical therapy needs, providing comprehensive care and recovery services to aid the players' performance both on and off the pitch.

"We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Montage Health," said Monterey Bay FC President, Mike DiGiulio. "From the onset we have been together on this journey to bring pro soccer to our great community and the unity between our organizations has been exceptional from day one. Entering the next phase of our club's development with our founding partner is very special. We look forward to the next four years and all that we can accomplish together."

Monterey Bay FC and Montage Health recognize the important role sports play in fostering healthy lifestyles and mental resilience among community members. As a gathering place for families to enjoy time together, soccer offers opportunities to build lifelong habits that contribute to physical and emotional well-being. Montage Health values its ongoing partnership with Monterey Bay FC, a respected member of the community, as a way to support shared goals of promoting wellness and strengthening connections across the region.

"Our collaboration reflects a commitment to encouraging healthy, active lifestyles and creating positive experiences for families throughout Monterey Bay," said Dr. Mike McDermott, President and CEO of Montage Health. "We are proud to support Monterey Bay FC as a community partner that helps bring people together through sport."

As part of the partnership, Monterey Bay FC and Montage Health will continue to work together to emphasize and educate on the importance of health and wellness in the region, while also inspiring children in the community through exciting and memorable opportunities such as Healthy Youth Field Day and multiple Ohana Camps focused on building mental health fitness. Healthy Youth Field Day, in partnership with Aspire Health, is an annual initiative that brings together over 150 elementary students and their teachers for a morning of active, hands-on wellness education. Montage Health will also feature on the sleeve of the jersey at each level of the club's development program for the duration of the deal.







