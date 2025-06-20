Monterey Bay Hosts El Paso Locomotive FC in Western Conference Showdown at Cardinale Stadium

June 20, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

SEASIDE, California - Monterey Bay FC (5-5-4, 19 points) returns to action Saturday with a 7 p.m. PT fixture at home against El Paso Locomotive FC (5-3-5, 20 points) on FAN FEST at Cardinale Stadium in Week 16 of the 2025 USL Championship regular season. The match will be broadcast locally via KION on FOX35 (46.2 over the air, 35 Dish, 47 DirecTV and 3/702 HD Xfinity), with live streaming available on CBS Sports Golazo Network via Paramount+, the CBS Sports app, CBSSports.com, and Pluto TV.

Monterey Bay is currently sixth in the Western Conference with 19 points in 14 games played and is coming off of an untimely loss against Las Vegas that would have seen the Crisp-and-Kelp jump to the top of the table with a win. Instead, Monterey Bay remained in sixth in a tight Western Conference. Road woes aside, Monterey Bay returns home this Saturday for a battle with fifth place El Paso Locomotive FC in a match that could have major playoff implications down the stretch. At home this season, Monterey Bay is an impressive 7-2-1 in all competitions, outscoring their opponents 20-12. Now, Monterey Bay will look to use the luxury of staying home to their advantage once again and get right back to winning ways against a solid Locomotive FC side in Seaside.

"There are always feelings attached when it's your old team," said Monterey Bay FC defender Miles Lyons. "But we have a job to do, so I'll use that feeling the right way and do my best to help this team win - that's all that matters. It's always a tough match when these teams play each other, we both have good squads. So regardless of where we are in the table, it's always going to be a closely fought match. We have to bring our all and do what we do. My message to the fans would be to try to sit back and enjoy - because we're going to try and put on a show. We're going to be giving 100% effort to try and entertain you guys."

The Crisp-and-Kelp and Locomotive FC met twice last season. The first meeting took place on opening weekend in El Paso, with the match ending in a 1-1 draw. The fixture then turned to Seaside, where the sides last met on August 24, 2024. That match finished level as well, ending in a scoreless draw at Cardinale Stadium. This weekend, Monterey Bay FC and El Paso Locomotive FC are set to meet for the first time in 2025, with the fixture turning right back to Seaside. All-time, Monterey Bay holds the advantage over El Paso with two wins and three draws in six total matches played, including an undefeated 1-0-2 record at Cardinale Stadium.

Monterey Bay FC vs. El Paso Locomotive FC

Venue: Cardinale Stadium; Seaside, California

Date: Saturday, June 21, 2025; 7:00 p.m. PT

Weather: Clear and 59°F

2025 Records

Monterey Bay FC (5-5-4, 19 pts, 6th West); El Paso Locomotive FC (5-3-5, 20 pts, 5th West)







