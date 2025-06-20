Union Strong, Community Powered: LMCC Partners with Oakland Roots & Soul Sports Club

June 20, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Oakland Roots News Release







Oakland Roots and Soul are thrilled to announce the Alameda County Labor Management Cooperation Committee as the Official Union Electrical Construction Partner of the Club.

The Alameda County LMCC brings together the Northern California Chapter of the National Electrical Contractors Association (NorCal NECA) and the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 595 (IBEW Local 595) to electrify, support, and strengthen communities across Northern California.

Together, they set the highest standards for safety, service, and values, delivering unmatched electrical expertise to the people of the Bay Area. Alameda County LMCC is committed to energizing Alameda County's future by utilizing cutting-edge technologies, constructing safe and resilient cities, and creating sustainable careers that allow people to live, work, and thrive in their communities.

"Labor unions are a backbone of our East Bay community," said Andrea Lepore, Vice President of Brand Partnerships at Oakland Roots and Soul.

"From advocating for workers' rights and safe conditions to promoting fair treatment and equitable pay, labor unions help build sustainable neighborhoods - and LMCC is literally bringing the energy to our community."

Oakland Roots and Soul and the Alameda County LMCC share a deep commitment to community, laying the groundwork for a meaningful and long-lasting partnership.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.