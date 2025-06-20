Hartford Down Loudoun United in Dominant 3-0 Victory

June 20, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Hartford Athletic defeated third place Loudoun United in a thrilling home match in front of a sold out crowd. A brace from Kyle Edwards and another goal from Mamadou Dieng were enough to give Hartford their second win on home turf this season.

The scoring onslaught started in the 15th minute with a goal from Mamadou Dieng. Samuel Careaga won the ball around midfield and hit it across the field to Michee Ngalina who was streaking down the side. Ngalina controlled the ball with his chest and fired off a shot. GK Hugo Fauroux came up big with a block but Ngalina, from the ground, got his foot on the end of the ball again. A Loudoun defender cleared it but Emmanuel Samadia was there to pick up the loose change. He chipped the ball across the goal to the back post where Dieng was waiting to put the ball in the goal with his chest.

In the 34th minute, the Green & Blue put the ball in the back of the net again, but it was ruled offside by the referee. Samadia received the ball out wide and played it into the 6-yard box. Edwards got his head on the end of it to redirect the ball towards goal. Once again waiting at the back post, Dieng corralled the ball into the net but he was ruled offside and the goal was called back.

Just seven minutes later, the Boys in Green were awarded a penalty kick because of a Loudoun handball in the box. Edwards took the penalty, burying the ball in the bottom right corner. However, Ngalina was called for encroachment and the kick had to be retaken, the second goal reversal of the match. Not to be denied, Edwards confidently netted the second attempt as well, sending the teams into the locker room with Hartford up 2-0.

Athletic continued their attack in the second half, netting their third and final goal of the match in the 56th minute. Sebastian Anderson took his infamous long throw in, lofting the ball into the danger zone. Amid the scrum of players, Edwards got on the end of it, redirecting the ball toward goal. Loudoun GK Fauroux made a save but Edwards followed up on the rebound and put the ball in the back of the net to earn himself a brace and make the score 3-0. Edwards moves into second place all-time in goals scored for Hartford, tied with Juan Carlos Obregón Jr. (15) and Dieng moves into a tie for third with Prince Saydee (14).

The Boys in Green held on to the lead for the remaining 30 minutes of the match, taking home a crucial three points against the third place team in the league.

Hartford Athletic are back at home for the last game of their June home stand on Saturday, June 28 at 7:00 PM. Tickets are available here.

FAST STATS

HARTFORD LOUDOUN

Shots 22 12

Shots On Target 11 5

Corners 5 8

Fouls 17 12

Offsides 2 0

Possession 35.5% 64.5%

Passing Accuracy 70% 85.3%

Saves 3 7

SCORING SUMMARY

HARTFORD LOUDOUN

16 ¬Â² - Mamadou Dieng (Emmanuel Samadia)

43 ¬Â² - Kyle Edwards (PK)

56 ¬Â² - Kyle Edwards

DISCIPLINARY SUMMARY

HARTFORD LOUDOUN

55 ¬Â² - Samuel Careaga (Yellow) 12 ¬Â² - Ben Mines (Yellow)

63 ¬Â² - Kyle Edwards (Yellow) 23 ¬Â² - Yanis Leerman (Yellow)

79 ¬Â² - Beverly Makangila (Yellow) 43 ¬Â² - Loudoun Bench (Yellow)

45+3 ¬Â² - Cole Turner (Yellow)

LINEUPS

HARTFORD LOUDOUN

77 (GK) Antony Siaha 23 (GK) Hugo Fauroux

22 (DF) TJ Presthus 3 (DF) Keegan Tingey

4 (DF) Jordan Scarlett (C) 5 (DF) Yanis Leerman

15 (DF) Joe Farrell 16 (DF) Cole Turner (Robby Dambrot, 45 ¬Â²)

2 (MF) Sebastian Anderson 6 (DF) Kwame Awuah

19 (MF) Emmanuel Samadia 10 (MF) Florian Valot

10 (MF) Samuel Careaga (Jonathan Jiménez Vargas, 58 ¬Â²) 20 (MF) Benjamin Mines (Bibi Karamoko, 45 ¬Â²)

94 (MF) Marlon Hairston (Beverly Makangila, 68 ¬Â²) 4 (MF) Thomas McCabe (Jeremy Garay, 78 ¬Â²)

11 (FW) Michee Ngalina (Arturo Diz Pe, 83 ¬Â²) 11 (MF) Abdellatif Aboukoura

9 (FW) Mamadou Dieng 14 (FW) Zach Ryan (C) (Alex Nagy, 83 ¬Â²)

71 (FW) Kyle Edwards (Adewale Obalola, 68 ¬Â²) 15 (FW) Riley Bidois (Drew Skundrich, 45 ¬Â²)







