Miami FC Shocks the East with Clean Sheet over Charleston

June 20, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

MIAMI - Upset in Miami as the home team kept a clean sheet and sealed a 1-0 win against second place Charleston Battery. Coming off an unlucky loss in Tampa, Miami rectified their costly mistakes and are now at a 5-1-6 record and 6th place in the East.

Looking to gain consistency, Maddoni and his staff set out on the mission to bring the game against Charleston. Knowing this team is second in the league and home of the league's top scorer, Cal Jennings, Miami need to limit spaces in behind and not give the midfield room to find their goal scorer.

Last match, Miami was able to get the lead but could not hold on. Defending perpetually, chasing the game, and not holding on to possession in the dying minutes of the match proved to be the team's undoing. This time around, it would be different.

Four changes in the starting lineup for Miami, bringing in regular starters and captain Sebastian Blanco back for this clash. From kickoff, Miami FC looked to play their game. As always, Knutsen, Ricketts, and Akinyode marked the difference in defense. Cutting off passes and giving less and less space to Jennings showed Miami were prepared for this match. A quick corner and header from Ricketts early on showed that the South Beach side could be dangerous despite not controlling the tempo.

The first 45 gave the Battery 64% possession and 3 shots on target, while Miami had 2. This is the game they were prepared to play. Following a possession by ex-Miami FC player Segbers, Blanco pressured the opposing team and they gave away a pass into Romero's way. He received the ball deep in midfield and sent a pass to Vazquez. Miami's number 30 sent it to Blanco, who left a perfect pass into Romero on the edge of the box. He took the shot, straight into the top corner, over the goalkeeper, to make it 1-0 in the 51st minute. This marked Matias' first goal of the season and sealed a Man of the Match performance for the Argentinian.

This is where the difference was marked. Instead of chasing the game with the lead, Miami looked to grab the reins. Maintaining possession, slowing down tempo, and remaining composed, showed Charleston this was not the same Miami as before. The South Carolina side looked more and more frustrated as the game went on.

The last minutes showed Charleston wanted to stay in the game, but Bill Hamid and his backline had other plans. After an 85th minute shot by Aaron Molloy met the crossbar, Miami had finally sealed the win.

Composed, energized, and commanding, Miami FC kept their second clean sheet of the season and stopped Charleston's 17-game scoring run. Maddoni's men pulled off another huge upset that showed why this is not the same side as last season.

Miami now looks to find consistency heading into the Motor City, facing off against Detroit City FC.

Kickoff will commence on Saturday, June 21st at 4:00 PM at Keyworth Stadium. For tickets and general information, please visit miamifc.com/tickets

