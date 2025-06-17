Miami FC Comes up Short in Tight 2-1 Loss against Tampa Bay Rowdies

June 17, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

MIAMI - Miami FC fell 2-1 away from home in their return fixture against Tampa Bay this season. Despite coming off two wins and a period of great momentum, the Rowdies came out ready to disrupt the charge. Great efforts from the South Beach squad in defense and in transition were not enough as they now sit at a 4-1-6 record and 9th place in the league.

The last Florida Derby ended in a win in penalties for Miami FC after a 3-goal comeback. That match marked an away win for Miami and a turning point for coach Maddoni's season, going on to win or tie four out of their last five games. On the other hand, Tampa Bay won one match out of their last seven. Ahead of this match, their commanding midfielder Lewis Hilton was given the green light to return after being sidelined due to injury since early April.

The opening minutes of the match saw Miami struggle in possession but were strong defensively and connected with great passes to move up the field. Knutson and Ricketts stopped many sure chances, switching on defensively when needed the most. Miami looked to pass in behind the high line that Tampa plays with and after some successful runs, a long ball into Bonfiglio was met by Tampa goalkeeper Ethan Bandre outside of the box. He brought it down with his chest but Bonfiglio's quick pressing allowed for him to regain possession and shoot on an empty net to open up the scoring in the 42nd minute. That marks Pancho's 7th goal in 10 matches.

The second half showed a tireless Tampa Bay, who dictated tempo and sustained possession, leaving Miami to defend to no end. In the 64th minute, Mitrano lost possession and left substitute Nick Moon in front of goal. He took a shot but Bill Hamid was up for the save. Minutes later, he parried a shot and cross that could have given the Rowdies the lead.

Following more Hamid heroics, Tampa Bay stepped up for the corner. Lewis Hilton sent in a pinpoint cross that rapidly met centre back Aaron Guillen's head to tie the derby in the 74th minute. Despite Miami's best effort to maintain the lead, their defensive showcase now needed to shift to attack.

Wanting to clinch the game, both teams showed aggressiveness and desire. They challenged every pass, pressured every dribble, and sent in menacing crosses that looked to destabilize defenses.

From those crosses came another corner for Lewis Hilton. He sent one in that was deflected into White's way on the edge of the box. He switched it back to Hilton, who fired another precise cross that Arteaga headed into the goal to win it for Tampa Bay in the 92nd minute.

The win marked Tampa's second win over Miami this season, consequently those are Tampa's only two wins in the league. Disappointing result for the team, now it is back to the drawing board for the away side, who are headed back home for a mid-week match against Charleston Battery.

Kickoff will commence on Wednesday, June 18th at 7:00 PM at Pitbull Stadium. For tickets and general information, visit miamifc.com/tickets

