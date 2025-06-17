Switchbacks FC to Host 'Most Immersive Fireworks Display' for 4th of July Showdown

June 17, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - Join us in celebration of our country's birthday as the Colorado Springs Switchbacks meet Louisville City at Weidner Field on July 4th! After 90 minutes of summer soccer, be sure to head down to the field as Pikes Peak National Bank presents the Independence Day Firework Spectacular in what will be the most immersive fireworks display in Colorado! We'll be giving away 2,000 Bucket Hats at the gates to make sure you can be a part of the magic all night long!

All gates for this match will open at 6 P.M. The match will kick off at 7 P.M., and a fireworks show will immediately follow the conclusion of the match! Tickets will sell out, so make sure to secure your seats now before prices go up!







