Arthur Rogers Earns Fourth USL Championship Team of the Week Nod

June 17, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

TULSA - The USL Championship announced the Team of the Week for week 15 and FC Tulsa defender Arthur Rogers earned his fourth appearance

Rogers, starting in his ninth USL Championship match of the season, had three shots on target, a passing accuracy of 78.6%, six duels won, two tackles, two interceptions, four clearances, and his first USL Championship goal since the 2021 season. This Team of the Week nod is Rogers fourth in the 2025 season, the most of any FC Tulsa player so far this season.

The rest of the USL Championship Team of the Week can be found below.

GK - Patrick Rakovsky, Phoenix Rising FC

D - Arthur Rogers, FC Tulsa

D - Ben Ofeimu, Indy Eleven

D - Houssou Landry, Charleston Battery

M - Abdellatif Aboukoura, Loudoun United FC

M - Maxi Rodriguez, Rhode Island FC

M - Taylor Davila, Louisville City FC

M - Lewis Hilton, Tampa Bay Rowdies

F - Johnny Rodriguez, Las Vegas Lights FC

F - Phillip Goodrum, Louisville City FC

F - Ethan Zubak, Orange County SC

Coach - Terry Boss, Lexington SC

Bench - Christian Herrera (COS), Ascel Essengue (PHX), Matt Mahoney (COS), Gennaro Nigro (LV), Xavier Zengue (LEX), MD Myers (CHS), Zach Ryan (LDN)

Up Next

FC Tulsa have this weekend off but will return to ONEOK Field on June 28th to take on Chattanooga Red Wolves SC in the final round of the USL Jägermeister Cup group stage. The club will be hosting post match fireworks so be sure to stick around following the final whistle. FC Tulsa is teaming up with the Discovery Lab to make an impact! Purchase your June 28the tickets here and use promo code 2025DonationDiscoveryLab. A portion of each ticket goes to supporting hands-on STEAM education for kids in our community.







