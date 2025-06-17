Matt Mahoney and Christian Herrera Have Been Named to Team of the Week Bench for Week 15

June 17, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC News Release







Colorado Springs, CO - The Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC and the USL Championship officially announced today that Matt Mahoney and Christian Herrera have been named to the Team of the Week Bench for week 15 of the 2025 season, presented by Konami eFootball.

Mahoney was a key defender last Saturday when the Switchbacks battled Oakland Roots at Weidner Field. On the pitch, he held a passing accuracy of 89.4%, won three duels, and made six clearances.

Oakland Roots struggled to get past Switchbacks defenders, and throughout the whole 90 minutes they only had one shot on target which was saved by Christian Herrera.

In the 90+6' Oaklands Roots player #22 EJ Johnson, shot from the right side of the pitch. Herrera jumped across the six-yard box with a finger touch save, deflecting the ball to the left side of the pitch. Marking his third clean sheet of the 2025 USL Championship regular season.

USL Championship Team of the Week - Week 15

GK - Patrick Rakovsky, Phoenix Rising FC

D - Arthur Rogers, FC Tulsa

D - Ben Ofeimu, Indy Eleven

D - Houssou Landry, Charleston Battery

M - Abdellatif Aboukoura, Loudoun United FC

M - Maxi Rodriguez, Rhode Island FC

M - Taylor Davila, Louisville City FC

M - Lewis Hilton, Tampa Bay Rowdies

F - Johnny Rodriguez, Las Vegas Lights FC

F - Phillip Goodrum, Louisville City FC

F - Ethan Zubak, Orange County SC

Coach - Terry Boss, Lexington SC

Bench - Christian Herrera (COS), Ascel Essengue (PHX), Matt Mahoney (COS), Gennaro Nigro (LV), Xavier Zengue (LEX), MD Myers (CHS), Zach Ryan (LDN)

The Switchbacks head back onto the road this Friday to battle against Lexington SC. Don't miss out on the next Switchbacks home match on June 25th as they take on San Antonio FC for the USL Jagermeister Cup match.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.