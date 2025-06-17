Hilton Earns Team of the Week Honors

June 17, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Tampa Bay Rowdies News Release







ST. PETERSBURG, FLA - The USL Championship revealed today the Team of the Week for Week 15 of the 2025 season, with longtime Tampa Bay Rowdies midfielder Lewis Hilton among the honorees.

Hilton recorded two assists in a single match for the first time in his professional career to lift the Rowdies to a 2-1 comeback victory over in-state rivals Miami FC this past Saturday at Al Lang Stadium. The Englishman was making his first start at home of the season after being sidelined by injury since early April.

"I think everyone that knows me knows how much I love playing and how desperate I am to play soccer," said Hilton after the match. "It's what I love doing. It's been frustrating being out with an injury, watching the guys and I've not been able to help on the field. So, to be back out there finally on the field feels amazing because it's what I love doing, and also to able to help the team as well. So yeah, it feels really good to be back out playing."

Hilton now leads the Rowdies squad with three assists on the season. Saturday's double-assist effort puts him at 35 total career regular-season assists in the USL Championship.

"Lewis keeps the game ticking for the team," said Rowdies Interim Head Coach Steve Coleman. "He's so reliable in possession. He's always got his finger on the pulse of the game. His heart, his desire, his work ethic, what he brings in terms of energy and intensity, you can't quantify stuff like that. If you're watching on TV or you're the casual observer, you would miss a lot of what he does. He's almost the heartbeat of the team, really, in the grand scheme of things."

USL Championship Team of the Week - Week 15

GK - Patrick Rakovsky, Phoenix Rising FC

D - Arthur Rogers, FC Tulsa

D - Ben Ofeimu, Indy Eleven

D - Houssou Landry, Charleston Battery

M - Abdellatif Aboukoura, Loudoun United FC

M - Maxi Rodriguez, Rhode Island FC

M - Taylor Davila, Louisville City FC

M - Lewis Hilton, Tampa Bay Rowdies

F - Johnny Rodriguez, Las Vegas Lights FC

F - Phillip Goodrum, Louisville City FC

F - Ethan Zubak, Orange County SC

Coach - Terry Boss, Lexington SC

Bench - Christian Herrera (COS), Ascel Essengue (PHX), Matt Mahoney (COS), Gennaro Nigro (LV), Xavier Zengue (LEX), MD Myers (CHS), Zach Ryan (LDN)







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.