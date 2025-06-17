Goalkeeper Patrick Rakovsky, Defender Ascel Essengue Named to USL Championship Team of the Week 15

June 17, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Phoenix Rising FC News Release







Phoenix Rising goalkeeper Patrick Rakovsky and defender Ascel Essengue were named to the USL Championship Team of the Week 15, USL announced today. Rakovsky faced 29 shots and made a season-high seven saves, while Essengue made three tackles and seven clearances in Rising's 1-1 draw against FC Tulsa on June 14 at ONEOK Field.

Tuesday marks a second straight nomination to the Team of the Week for Rakovsky, who was named to the bench for Weeks 13/14. The shot-stopper has conceded just three times in Rising's last five matches in league play. Notably, he has made four penalty stops dating back to May 28.

"Patrick (Rakovsky) kept us in the game, he kept us safe," Head Coach Pa-Modou Kah said following the match.

Essengue received his first Team of the Week nomination, being selected to the bench following another solid outing in Tulsa. The defender, who joined the club on loan from LA Galaxy in May, has started and played every possible minute in his first six matches with the club. A key cog in Rising's possession-oriented style under Kah, Essengue led the team with 73 touches and 44 accurate passes on June 14. The key performance came a week after the defender netted his first goal for the club in a 3-1 win over Orange County on June 7.

"(Essengue) has been a top professional, a very good player and young player that is still growing," Kah said in a recent media availability. "He has a great future ahead, the sky's the limit for a player like him."

Rakovsky and Essengue once again figure to feature in the club's spine when it travels to the East Coast for a crucial showdown against Charleston Battery at 4:30 p.m. (PT) Saturday, June 21, at Patriots Point Soccer Stadium.







