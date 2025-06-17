Ben Ofeimu Named to USLC Team of the Week

June 17, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Tampa, Fla. - Indy Eleven defender Ben Ofeimu has been selected to the USL Championship Team of the Week for Week 15 after leading his team to its second consecutive clean sheet in a 1-0 win vs. Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC on Saturday. The Boys in Blue now have had nine different players named to the Team of the Week in 2025!

It is the sixth time that the 24-year-old Ofeimu has earned this recognition since he was acquired by Indy Eleven on April 11, 2024, and his third first-team selection.

The West Bloomfield Township, Michigan, native anchored the defense with 15 clearances vs. Pittsburgh, surpassing his previous Boys in Blue best of 12 at Pittsburgh last season. The 6'4 Ofeimu also led his team in tackles won (2) and he added 3 aerial duels won, 64 touches, 31 completed passes (six in the final third), one chance created, and a shot on Saturday.

The seven-year USLC veteran is tied for 19th in the league in clearances with 58 this season, and he is tied for second on the team in aerial duels won (23) and blocks (5).

