Justin Dhillon Steps Away from Switchbacks FC
June 17, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC News Release
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC announced today that Justin Dhillon has parted ways with the club due to personal reasons.
"I am really thankful for my time here with the Switchbacks," said Dhillon. "I am so proud to be a part of the historic Championship win last season, and I wish nothing but the best for the club. "
In August of 2024, the Switchbacks acquired Dhillon via transfer from El Paso Locomotive FC, a move that would prove instrumental in their championship run. Throughout his time at the club, he made 29 appearances, found the back of the net seven times, and added two assists. His impact on the pitch was undeniable, helping lead Colorado Springs to their historic victory in the 2024 USL Championship Cup.
"We'd like to thank JD for his brilliant contribution to the championship season last year," said Stephen Hogan. "We wish him nothing but success going forward."
Justin Dhillon has been a phenomenal soccer player, and the Switchbacks thank him for being such a key player for the team.
