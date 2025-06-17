Indy Eleven Partners with YMCA of Greater Indianapolis

June 17, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Indy Eleven News Release







Indianapolis - Indy Eleven is proud to announce its multi-year partnership with the YMCA of Greater Indianapolis to collaborate on initiatives that foster community engagement, promote youth and athlete development, and enhance brand awareness through joint programming and events.

The YMCA recently opened the Ascension St. Vincent YMCA in Westfield, expanding its presence to 11 locations across Central Indiana. Recognizing shared values and opportunities to positively impact the community, the partnership of the YMCA and Indy Eleven involves events, membership incentives, co-branding, and community outreach.

"Indy Eleven is excited to partner with the YMCA of Greater Indianapolis to give its members exclusive experiences with Indiana's Team on match day and beyond," said Indy Eleven President & CEO Greg Stremlaw.

"At the YMCA, we believe that strong partnerships create connected communities," said YMCA of Greater Indianapolis President & CEO Gregg Hiland. "Our collaboration with Indy Eleven is a shining example of what's possible when organizations come together to inspire youth, elevate community engagement and enrich the member experience. Together, we're not just building better athletes-we're helping to shape confident, connected and compassionate leaders for tomorrow."

Highlights

A key event of the partnership is a "YMCA Night" at an Indy Eleven home match where current and future YMCA members are offered a ticket package that includes a merchandise item. YMCA attendees also can participate in a post-match experience.

Additionally, YMCA members will receive a discount on Indy Eleven Kids Club packages, while new YMCA sign-ups receive an Indy Eleven ticket and merchandise discount.

The YMCA will host experiential activations in Indy Eleven's Fun Zone, including giveaways and membership information.

Special co-branded merchandise will be available online and at pop-up mini-booths at YMCA locations.

Beginning in 2026, Indy Eleven will develop a new YMCA Season ticket holder package that will be within a designated "YMCA Section" at the stadium, where new season ticket holders receive a one-year YMCA membership.

Indy Eleven will host a co-branded summer mini-soccer camp in collaboration with the YMCA at Grand Park, with inclusion of a winter mini-training camp at a designated YMCA facility.

The partners will host a community-facing open house at the YMCA with games, giveaways, merchandise, Indy Eleven mascot Zeke, and food trucks.

Indy Eleven players will participate in the YMCA's largest fundraisers including the Cycle-a-Thon, the Gobble Gallop around the Hendricks Regional Health YMCA in Avon, and the Wishbone 5K around the Fishers YMCA.







