Maxi Rodriguez Named to USL Championship Week 15 Team of the Week

June 17, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

PAWTUCKET, R.I. - Rhode Island FC announced today that midfielder Maxi Rodriguez has been named to the USL Championship Team of the Week for Week 15. The 29-year-old midfielder earned the honor after scoring a dramatic game-winning penalty in the fifth minute of second-half stoppage time vs. North Carolina FC on Saturday, giving RIFC its first-ever win at Centreville Bank Stadium.

With Saturday's game knotted at 1-1 through 90 minutes of regulation in front of 7,072 fans, Frank Nodarse was fouled in the 18-yard box deep into-second half stoppage time. Rodriguez stepped up to take the decisive spot kick with the game in the balance, confidently slotting it past a diving Jake McGuire and into the side netting to give Rhode Island FC all three points with one of the last kicks of the game. The goal was his fourth in all competitions this year, and second in the USL Championship regular season.

Rodriguez has been a key contributor in the Ocean State club's attack since joining the club in the offseason, and is responsible for two of the club's three goals at Centreville Bank Stadium. The midfielder also made history in RIFC's Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 32 matchup vs. Major League Soccer club New England Revolution on May 7, scoring RIFC's first-ever goal at its new home in the second half. With goals in the USL Jägermeister Cup, the U.S. Open Cup and the USL Championship regular season, Rodriguez is the only player to score in all three competitions in 2025.

The honor is the first of Rodriguez's Rhode Island FC career. He is the seventh RIFC honoree named to the USL Championship's Team of the Week in 2025:

WEEK DATE NAME HONOR

3 3/25/25 JJ Williams Team of the Week

5 4/8/25 Clay Holstad Team of the Week

5 4/8/25 Albert Dikwa "Chico" Team of the Week

5 4/8/25 Jojea Kwizera Team of the Week

11 5/20/25 Koke Vegas Team of the Week (Bench)

11 5/20/25 Khano Smith Coach of the Week

15 6/17/25 Maxi Rodriguez Team of the Week

Up next, Rodriguez and the rest of the Rhode Island FC squad will return to action on Saturday, June 21 when RIFC gets set to host Sacramento Republic FC at Centreville Bank Stadium for School's Out Night. Tickets to the next home game are available now at rhodeislandfc.com/tickets.







