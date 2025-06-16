Rhode Island FC Partners with Rhode Island Energy to Bring Fireworks Back to Pawtucket for Summer of Soccer

June 16, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

PAWTUCKET, R.I. - With the first official day of summer just four days away and an action-packed slate of soccer on the horizon at Centreville Bank Stadium, Rhode Island FC is proud to launch its 2025 postgame fireworks series, presented by Rhode Island Energy. Three Rhode Island FC home games are set to light up the skies of downtown Pawtucket this summer on June 21, July 5 and Aug. 9. The fireworks series is highlighted by the Ocean State club's home game on July 5, where the postgame celebration will be the City of Pawtucket's Official Fireworks Show.

Fans looking to secure seats to the summer's three can't-miss events can visit rhodeislandfc.com/tickets to purchase single-game tickets, or take advantage of a Fireworks 3-Game Plan special offer for tickets to all three memorable nights.

"As a club Anchored in Community, we are thrilled to bring back a tradition so near and dear to the hearts of all Rhode Islanders," said Rhode Island FC President David Peart. "This summer, Centreville Bank Stadium will be the place to be for fans of all ages as we continue to deliver memorable gameday experiences to our community."

Paying homage to one of the most beloved fan-favorite traditions started by the Pawtucket Red Sox, Rhode Island FC is bringing the magic of fireworks back to Pawtucket as it prepares to deliver the ultimate summer gameday experience at its brand-new home.

The fun starts on June 21 vs. Sacramento Republic FC, where fans can join RIFC in celebrating School's Out Night at Centreville Bank Stadium at 7 p.m. Two weeks later, the City of Pawtucket's Official Fireworks Show will take place over the stadium after the Ocean State club faces Birmingham Legion FC at 7 p.m. The July 5 Independence Day game will also celebrate the 50th anniversary of Cape Verdean Independence Day, paying tribute to Cape Verdeans in Pawtucket, home of the fourth largest population in the United States. Fans can celebrate American and Cape Verdean Independence Day at Centreville Bank Stadium with exclusive ticket and scarf packages available, giving fans a ticket to the game and a limited-edition USA or Cape Verdean-themed RIFC scarf.

One month later on Aug. 9, the trio of postgame spectaculars will come to a close when RIFC hosts Loudoun United FC at 7 p.m. on Folklore Night. One of Rhode Island FC's most anticipated theme nights of the year, Folklore Night will pay tribute to all-things Taylor Swift, including the postgame fireworks show set to her hit music and Folklore album, which features a song dedicated to her home in the Ocean State.

The Fireworks 3-Game Plan, as well as single-game tickets, group tickets, the Fan Favorite 5-game Plan and prorated season tickets are on sale now. Tickets can be purchased by visiting rhodeislandfc.com/tickets or calling 401-955-RIFC (7432).







