Eintracht Frankfurt, Aston Villa Set for July 26 Friendly at Lynn Family Stadium

Louisville's Lynn Family Stadium will play host to a marquee international friendly when the German Bundesliga's Eintracht Frankfurt takes on the English Premier League's Aston Villa at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 26.

An English Premier League team will play in Louisville for the first time when Aston Villa visits. The club recently finished sixth in the Premier League and for the first time last season played in the UEFA Champions League.

English international Ollie Watkins led Aston Villa in scoring in 2024-2025, while the roster also included the well-known Marco Asensio and Marcus Rashford. Emiliano Martínez, the 2022 World Cup winner with Argentina, starred at goalkeeper. Aston Villa qualified for the UEFA Europa League for the 2025-2026 campaign.

Eintracht Frankfurt finished third in the Bundesliga during the 2024-2025 season, earning a spot in the Champions League starting later this year. Frankfurt - which is visiting Louisville for a second straight year - boasted stars of the game including young French striker Hugo Ekitike, U.S. international Timothy Chandler and Mario Götze, who scored Germany's World Cup-winning goal in 2014.

Leganés played 2024-2025 in LaLiga, Spain's top tier. While the campaign resulted in relegation to LaLiga 2 for the upcoming season, the club registered victories over Barcelona and Atlético de Madrid, among others, while advancing to the Quarterfinal round of the Copa del Rey tournament, where Real Madrid scored a 93rd-minute goal to win.

Located close to downtown in Louisville's Butchertown neighborhood, 15,304-capacity Lynn Family Stadium is one of America's premier soccer-specific venues. It's home to both LouCity of the second-division USL Championship and Racing Louisville FC of the first-division National Women's Soccer League. Since opening in 2020, Lynn Family Stadium has hosted an array of other high-profile events including a U.S. Women's National Team game, the NCAA Men's College Cup and The Women's Cup, which featured clubs such as AC Milan, Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain and Tottenham Hotspur.







