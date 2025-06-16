Match Preview: Republic FC at Birmingham Legion FC

June 16, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

It's a busy week as the squad kicks off a stretch of four straight road games. On Saturday night, Republic FC closed out a five-game homestand with a stellar defensive performance against San Antonio FC. The Indomitable Club claimed its third clean sheet and split the points to deny San Antonio its first win at Heart Health Park since 2021.

Sacramento came out of the gates as the more aggressive team and frequently pinned San Antonio down near their goal with the visitors seeing twice as much action in front of their own goal than that of Republic FC.

In the defensive third, the Indomitable Club made it nearly impossible for San Antonio to get anything going all night and held them to just one shot on target, which didn't come until the 88th minute. Since the beginning of May, Republic FC has allowed just two goals in league play, the lowest mark across USL Championship.

Know Your Opponent - Birmingham Legion FC

A familiar face awaits Republic FC on Wednesday. Former Head Coach Mark Briggs joined the Alabama club in late April after a five-season tenure in Sacramento. Briggs picked up his first win with the Three Sparks on May 24 as the team fought back from a first half deficit to defeat Miami FC 2-1. One week later, they bested FC Tulsa in USL Jägermeister Cup play to claim one of the top two positions in their group.

But heading into Wednesday the team will be looking to bounce back from back-to-back losses, first to Indy Eleven (1-0) and most recently to Louisville City (4-2). Briggs' squad got the early lead as Ronaldo Damus netted his sixth goal of the year, but LouCity would quickly equalize before Phillip Goodrum's hat trick put the game out of reach.

Haitian international Damus is signed to Swedish club GIF Sundsvall, but has spent the majority of the last three seasons on loan in USL Championship. Last year, he led Colorado Springs with 14 goals to claim his second league title.

Head-to-Head

Republic FC could claim its first-ever win over the Three Sparks on Wednesday night. The two clubs have only faced off on three occasions. Birmingham claimed the first-ever head-to-head in 2022, but since then the clubs have split the points.

Overview: SAC @ BHM

Date: Wednesday, June 18

Kickoff: 5:00 p.m. PT

Venue: Protective Stadium (Birmingham, AL)

Watch: Antenna TV 40.2, FOX40+ Smart TV app, ESPN+

