Takeaways from Roots' 0-1 Loss at Colorado Springs Switchbacks

June 16, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Oakland Roots News Release







Oakland couldn't get going offensively on Saturday in Colorado Springs as Roots fell to the Switchbacks by a final score of 0-1. They'll look to get back on track this Saturday, June 21st as the club heads to Alabama for a 5 PM PT matchup with Birmingham Legion FC, but until then, we take a look back at Roots' most recent loss:

Kendall Keeps Shining

One of the few things that has simply worked all year for Oakland is the goalkeeping of Kendall McIntosh. Colorado Springs attempted a ludicrous 17 shots in Saturday's match, and six of those found their way to the target. But only one found the back of the net - a set-piece stunner that any keeper in the world would have had trouble keeping out.

Despite recent results, McIntosh provides a sense of comfort between the posts.

Signs of Structure

Under new head coach Benny Feilhaber, the wins have yet to come, but some shifts in structure on the field are already noticeable. It's a small sample size to be sure, but in the two games Benny has coached, Roots have allowed only 0.5 goals per match - a dramatic improvement compared to the early portion of the season.

The defense has looked sharper, more organized, and has done a good job of limiting dangerous scoring opportunities in open play. Roots' also won the possession battle on Saturday. And while as Feilhaber has said "possession for possession's sake," is not a key to victory, it's at least one part of the puzzle Oakland is starting to figure out.

Bad Spots for Fouls

On numerous occasions this season, Oakland has been burned by unbelievable strikes on set pieces just outside the penalty area. On one hand, it's arguable that these worldie types of goals are just plain bad luck - but on the other hand, Roots need to stay more composed in their defensive third.

Playing aggressive has its place on the pitch, but putting yourself in an uncomfortable position by committing fouls in dangerous areas is not a path towards success.







