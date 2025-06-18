LaRussell Joins Oakland Roots and Soul Sports Club Ownership Group

June 18, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Oakland, CA - The Bay Area's own LaRussell is the latest hip-hop star to join the ownership group of Oakland Roots and Soul Sports Club. Born and raised in Vallejo, LaRussell represents the modern spirit and culture of the region.

"Bay Area Sports and the culture that comes with those events are simply different," said new owner, LaRussell. "To be able to join as an owner of one of my local teams is special. I can't wait to see everyone back at the Coliseum on July 5th to celebrate together."

LaRussell joins a growing list of Bay Area favorites in the Oakland Roots and Soul ownership group, including Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong, NFL legend Marshawn Lynch, and global rap star G-Eazy, amongst many more.

As part of this special moment in Oakland Roots and Soul history, LaRussell will perform live at the July 5th Roots game as Oakland takes on Detroit. Don't miss this historic performance.







