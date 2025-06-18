Republic FC Dropped Late at Birmingham Legion FC

June 18, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

A late, stoppage time goal spoiled the first road match in Republic FC's trip to two Eastern Conference clubs. Birmingham Legion FC took advantage of a late opportunity to take a 1-0 win on Wednesday night. It was a closely-contested match on both ends of the pitch, but the hosts capitalized on the final play of the night to claim all three points.

Great positioning from Danny Vitiello kept things even in the eighth minute. A Birmingham free kick skipped through the box for a flick on goal from Moses Mensah, but Vitiello saw it the whole way through and met the ball near the post to make the stop. Vitiello had another stellar save in the 25th minute as the Legion were on the counterattack. Ronaldo Damus had a path to goal after splitting the defense, but Vitiello timed his slide perfectly to clear the ball away.

After sustaining the early pressure, Sacramento found its footing and closed out the half strong. The Indomitable Club controlled nearly 70% of possession in the final 15 minutes and made seven penalty area entries, compared to just one for Birmingham.

Second-half substitute Cristian Parano injected energy into Republic FC's attack. In the 69th minute he took on his defender to create space for a cross that went all the way through the box. Jack Gurr met the ball in stride for a low, one-touch shot on frame, but Birmingham defender Phanuel Kavita was at the far post to make the goal-line save.

The hosts had a chance to net a late in regular time. After a corner kick, the ball fell to an unmarked Stephen Turnbull at the edge of the six-yard box for a one-touch volley, but Lee Desmond met the shot head-on to send it away.

The final moments of the match saw a quick swing in momentum that resulted in the lone score of the night. Republic FC almost got on the board as Cristian Parano sent the ball forward for Trevor Amann, who slipped between the defenders for a shot, but goalkeeper Matt VanOekel pushed it away. Birmingham controlled the clearance on the ensuing corner and pushed the ball forward for Sebastian Trethgarten to find the back of the net in the 94th minute.

Republic FC's east coast trip continues with another match on Saturday. The club will head to Centreville Bank Stadium to take on Rhode Island FC. Kickoff is at 4:00 p.m. PT and the match will be broadcast on Antenna TV 40.2, as well as streaming on ESPN+ and the all new FOX40+ Smart TV app. Fans ages 21+ are invited to join the club for a watch party at 32 Brews Street at Sky River Casino.

Sacramento Republic FC 0 - 1 Birmingham Legion FC

USL Championship

Protective Stadium, Birmingham, Alabama

June 18, 2025

Scoring Summary: SAC - none ; BHM - Sebastian Trethgarten (Tyler Pasher) 90+4'

Misconduct Summary: SAC - AJ Edwards (caution) 90' ; BHM - Moses Mensah (caution) 27'

Sacramento Republic FC: Danny Vitiello, Lee Desmond (C), Jared Timmer, Chibi Ukaegbu, Ryan Spaulding (AJ Edwards 89'), Michel Benitez (Luis Felipe 73'), Blake Willey (Rodrigo Lopez 72'), Jack Gurr, Nick Ross, Russell Cicerone (Cristian Parano 65'), Dominik Wanner (Trevor Amann 65')

Unused substitutes: Jared Mazzola, Freddy Kleemann, Rayan Djedje, Justin Portillo

Stats: Shots: 5, Shots on Goal: 2, Saves: 2, Fouls: 9, Corner Kicks: 2, Offsides: 2

Birmingham Legion FC: Matt Van Oekel, AJ Paterson, Phanuel Kavita (C), Jake Rufe, Moses Mensah (Sebastian Tregarthen 45'), Stephen Turnbull, Danny Trejo, Edwin Laszo, Kobe Hernandez-Foster, Tyler Pasher, Ronaldo Damus

Unused Substitutes: Sam McIllhatton, Tabort Etaka Preston, Enzo Martinez, Erik Centeno, Santiago Suarez, Fernando Delgado

Stats: Shots: 10, Shots on Goal: 3, Saves: 1, Fouls: 14, Corner Kicks: 3, Offsides: 2







