Match Preview: Phoenix Rising at Charleston Battery

June 18, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Phoenix Rising FC News Release







Phoenix Rising and Charleston Battery face off in a cross-conference clash at 4:30 p.m. (PT) Saturday, June 21, in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina. Both teams enter the weekend red-hot. Rising is looking for a seventh consecutive result in all competitions, while Charleston hasn't lost in league play since March 29 and is unbeaten in its last nine league matches. Those recent runs have Rising sitting fourth in the West and the Battery at second in the East.

"These are the games you want to play," Rising Head Coach Pa-Modou Kah said. "When you're facing top teams you want to go out and show your quality, show what you're made of. I know we're looking forward to it."

Saturday marks the club's first out-of-conference match in USL Championship play since it faced Detroit City FC on April 12. Since then, Kah's side hasn't lost a match in league play; a streak it looks to maintain when it travels to the East Coast for the first time this season.

GAMEDAY INFORMATION

WHAT: Phoenix Rising FC at Charleston Battery

WHEN: Saturday, June 21 (4:30 p.m. PT)

WHERE: Patriots Point Soccer Stadium (Mount Pleasant, SC)

HOW TO WATCH/LISTEN: AZFS, ESPN+, Rising Radio (team socials)

Defense: The Name of the Game

This week, Rising goalkeeper Patrick Rakovsky and defender Ascel Essengue were both named to the USL Championship Team of the Week 15. In Saturday's game against FC Tulsa, Rakovsky faced 29 shots and made a season-high seven saves, while Essengue made three tackles and seven clearances.

"I think Essengue is a top-level player," assistant coach Darnell King said. "He brings security to those in front of him. The mentality he plays with is contagious throughout the team. He gets stuck-in, wins challenges and is calm on the ball. When you feel that it galvanizes the group."

Throughout the season, both Rakovsky and Essengue have proven themselves to be crucial members of the clubs sturdy spine. Occasionally, Essengue brings his defensive mindset into attack. He scored his first goal with Rising in its match against Orange County SC on June 7. In goal, Rakovsky has continuously shown his ability to be a wall both during the game and in high-pressure PK shootouts, with six total penalty saves this season.

Life on the Road

This Saturday marks a second straight match on the road for Rising, with the club looking forward to its next home match on July 4. Even while away, Rising has consistently shown its resilience on the road, especially when it comes to putting the ball in the back of the net. Notably, Rising has scored 13 times away from home in all competitions, with two of those goals coming after the 75th minute.

"You need to have a road warrior mentality, which we have," Kah said. "We refuse to lose games and continue to fight."

With this mentality comes focus. Recently, forward Ihsan Sacko reflected on the challenges of playing away from home.

"It's always hard to play away because we don't have our supporters," Sacko said. "Away from home, we have to be more focused on ourselves to win the three points."

Teams That Don't Lose

With its 1-1 draw against FC Tulsa on June 14, Rising extended its league unbeaten streak to six dating back to April 12th. Charleston, meanwhile, has lost just once at home and has won nine of its last 10 matches in USL play.

Charleston is led by forward Cal Jennings who has scored 11 goals this season. Midfielder Juan Torres leads the club in assists with five.

"Football is football," forward Darius Johnson said when asked about the cross-country trip. "You just have to focus on yourself, do your preparation right and the rest will follow."







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.