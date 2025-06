Tregarthen's Stunner Pulls Legion FC to Victory

June 18, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sebastian Tregarthen of Birmingham Legion FC reacts after his goal

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - A day that began with torrential rains at Protective Stadium ended with torrential cheers at Protective Stadium. On what ended up being the final kick of the match, Birmingham Legion FC's Sebastian Tregarthen provided a magic moment in the Magic City with a stoppage time goal to give his club a thrilling 1-0 victory over Sacramento Republic FC on Wednesday night.

"That was awesome," Tregarthen said of his first goal in USL Championship play and second with Legion FC this season. "Honestly, these are the moments I dream about and I wanted to score so badly at Protective in front of all our fans.

"I kind of manifested it."

It was a goal that came with so much emotion from the first-year player from Uruguay, that it somehow did the impossible and made Legion FC coach Mark Briggs' first home victory with the club take a backseat, despite it being against a team that he used to coach.

"For where we've been and the results we've had, this was a perfect moment," Briggs said. "I'm so pleased for the guys because they deserved that tonight."

Staring down a 0-0 draw in a match where it seemed to deserve more than just a point, Legion FC took all three in the blink of an eye.

Having to defend a corner in the final minute of second half stoppage time, defender Jake Rufe saw the potential for a match-winning counter if his team won the first ball, which is exactly what Tiago Suarez did, and the break was on.

"We felt the energy when Tiago got that ball," recalled Rufe. "From that moment on it was all hands on deck, just go, go, go."

Off of Suarez' header, Enzo Martinez received the ball and started driving towards midfield before playing it out wide to Preston Tabort Etaka down the right side. From there, Legion FC found themselves in a three-on-two advantage with Tyler Pasher towards the middle, while Tregarthen sprinted up the left flank. Pasher then cut across towards the right corner flag and Tabort Etaka laid it off to him.

"You see it developing and you realize something can happen," noted Phanuel Kavita who watched it unfold from the other end of the pitch. "We knew we could win this match and said we're not leaving without three points."

As Tregarthen made a free run into the box, Pasher picked him out with a left-footed cross. It was placed perfectly as Tregarthen put his right foot on it, powering the ball by helpless Sacramento goalkeeper Danny Vitiello. The young winger then ran to the corner, greeted by a big bear hug from Pasher, followed by a mob from the rest of his teammates.

"I just put my foot there and hoped for the best," laughed Tregarthen. "I didn't have a good game up to that point, and I just told myself to not think about it. We're human beings, we all make mistakes. My teammates kept telling me 'next one, Seba, next one,' I knew I had to control my emotions because they believed in me."

While Tregarthen's buzzer-beating goal was more than a reason enough to celebrate, so too was the fact that those heroics were set up by the first clean sheet posted by the club this season. Utilizing three centerbacks in the backline for a second straight match, the Three Sparks gave a glimpse in what the new formation could become, holding Sacramento to just five total shots, with only two on target.

"It's a process and we're currently seeing it take place," explained Briggs who first debuted the formation change last weekend at Louisville City FC. "It's moving in the direction that we want it to move. I'm just proud of the player tonight, but also proud of the fans.

"There was an atmosphere tonight in that stadium. There was an extra energy, so they helped us in a big way."

BOX SCORE

USL CHAMPIONSHIP MATCHDAY 13 1ST HALF 2ND HALF FINAL

SACRAMENTO REPUBLIC FC (3W-4L-5D | 14 PTS) 0 0 0

BIRMINGHAM LEGION FC (3W-6L-4D | 13 PTS) 0 1 1

LINEUPS

SAC: Vitiello - GK, Desmond, Timmer - C, Ukaegbu, Spaulding (Edwards 89'), Ross, Willey (Lopez 72'), Gurr, Benitez (Fernandez 73'), Cicerone (Parano 65'), Wanner (Amann 65')

BHM: Van Oekel - GK, Turnbull, Rufe, Kavita - C, Paterson (Suarez 75'), Mensah (Tregarthen 45'), Laszo (Tabort Etaka 84'), Hernandez-Foster, Pasher, Trejo (Centeno 75'), Damus (Martinez 76')

GOALS

SAC:

BHM: Tregarthen 90+4'

DISCIPLINE

SAC: Edwards (Yellow) 90'

BHM: Mensah (Yellow) 27'

NEXT UP

With the signature win in tow, Legion FC will now look to build off of it in a big way as it gets set to host Oakland Roots SC at Protective Stadium on Saturday.

"To get a win like that in the last minute, it can change a lot going forward," said Briggs. "You saw emotions from everyone release. That's why the sport is awesome and we look forward to doing it again."

Tickets for the June 21 match are still available. A youth soccer clinic, led by players from Birmingham Legion FC 2, will take place prior to kickoff. Registration is free with a purchased match ticket.

