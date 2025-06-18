Rhode Island FC Signs Defender Grant Stoneman to Contract Extension

June 18, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Rhode Island FC News Release







PAWTUCKET, R.I. - Rhode Island FC announced today that it has signed defender Grant Stoneman to a contract extension, pending league and federation approval. The 30-year-old USL Championship veteran has played a vital role in a resilient Rhode Island FC defense this season that has kept four shutouts, playing in 12 regular-season games and logging 884 minutes at the heart of the back line.

"Grant has been an important part of our club and a proven leader since day one," said Rhode Island FC Head Coach and General Manager Khano Smith. "Leading by example with his work ethic, he brings consistency and poise to the locker room. Grant provides stability to our back line and we are excited to keep him in the Ocean State."

Wearing the captain's armband twice in 2025, Stoneman has been a crucial part of a defensive line that has allowed an average of less than one goal per game at Centreville Bank Stadium in league play. The St. Charles, Illinois native leads all RIFC defenders with nine blocks and nine interceptions, and is third on the team with 36 clearances.

Playing in his sixth USL Championship season, and second with Rhode Island FC, Grant Stoneman signed with Rhode Island FC on November 14, 2023. After recovering from an early injury during his first season with the Ocean State club, the defender played an important role in its inaugural season, registering 1,807 minutes in 24 appearances in 2024. All 22 of his starts came in the final 23 games of the season, including every game of the 2024 USL Championship Playoffs. Along with one goal, the defender tallied 65 clearances, 18 blocks, 15 interceptions, and won 63 percent of his aerial duels in 2024.

"I am very excited and happy to stay in Rhode Island," said Stoneman. "Putting just my heart and soul into this project is something I want to see through, and it's been amazing so far. The locker room is amazing, and I love showing up to training every day. I'm honored that Khano Smith has put faith in me and I am excited to keep pushing for being a top contender in the East."

During his first four seasons in the USL Championship with San Diego Loyal, Stoneman started 93 games in 99 regular-season appearances. Stoneman recorded four goals and four assists while cementing himself into the San Diego history books as the club's all-time leader in career regular-season minutes (7,928). Before joining the USL Championship, the center back played in USL League One (Lansing Ignite FC) and USL League Two (Chicago FC United). Stoneman played collegiate soccer at Loyola University Chicago, where he earned numerous accolades including Second Team All-America (2016), Missouri Valley Conference Defensive Player of the Year (2018) and First Team All-Missouri Valley Conference (2016, 2017, 2018).

Stoneman and the rest of the Rhode Island FC squad will return to action on Saturday, June 21 when RIFC gets set to host Sacramento Republic FC at Centreville Bank Stadium for School's Out Night. Tickets to the next home game are available now at rhodeislandfc.com/tickets.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.