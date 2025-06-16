Lexington SC Grabs a Huge Win against New Mexico United After Intense Comeback at Home

June 16, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

LEXINGTON, Ky. - Lexington Sporting Club defeated Western Conference leaders New Mexico United by a score of 2-1 in Saturday's USL Championship regular season match.

Early in the match, LSC launched several strong attacks through #33 Forster Ajago, none finding the back of the net but putting immediate pressure on New Mexico United's defense.

Lexington came close to breaking the deadlock when a quick cross from #71 Michael Adedokun set up a strong chance that just missed the mark.

New Mexico then broke through in 6th minute of stoppage time, as #11 Mukwelle Akale threaded a quick pass to #9 Fernando in the box, who slotted it home to claim the lead before half.

Lexington responded in the 66th minute with a header from #3 Sofiane Djeffal, who connected on a pinpoint cross from #6 Joe Hafferty to level the score. The goal marked Djeffal's first for LSC.

"It felt good for the guys, because they've been working so hard for the last two months, and it hasn't been perfect. And we had some days where we were a little bit down, and those guys deserved that win," said Djeffal on the match. "And I had the chance to be the one to help with that first goal."

In the 73rd minute, #12 Xavier Zengue also found his first goal in an LSC jersey, giving Lexington the lead at 2-1.

"First of all, thank you for coming out. It's really great support every night. It was a great night, and honestly, expect more wins. That's our goal. So, we're going to bring it. Thank you," said Zengue to the fans.

Lexington kept a lock-down defense, allowing no further goals from New Mexico's high-pressure offense. The match ended with Lexington Sporting Club earning a 2-1 victory over New Mexico United, the second-place team in the USL Championship Western Conference.

"I mean, in football, you take wins anytime, but there's nothing like winning in front of your home fans and with your family," said Head Coach Terry Boss. "And that's what makes it special. Those are the things you remember."

Lexington SC looks ahead to another home match, Saturday, June 20th, continuing the momentum against Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC at 7 p.m. ET at Lexington SC Stadium.







