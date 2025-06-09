Lexington SC Loses against Monterey Bay FC in Hard-Fought Away Match

June 9, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

LEXINGTON, Ky. - Lexington SC faced off against Monterey Bay FC for the second time this season. The match started off hot with multiple early attacks on goal for LSC. #8 Nick Firmino capitalized on the momentum in the 7th minute, curling in a free kick to put Lexington ahead 1-0.

The match quickly turned physical, with both sides picking up multiple yellow cards.

Monterey Bay FC found the equalizer in the 20th minute, as #9 Adam Larsson finished off a breakaway set up by #10 Alex Dixon.

The teams entered halftime level at 1-1.

The second half opened with continued pressure from both sides, each generating chances on goal, but neither able to break the deadlock.

A handball from #6 Joe Hafferty led to a penalty kick for Monterey Bay FC, which was calmly converted by #21 Anton Søjberg in the 75th minute to give them the lead.

After a hard-fought match, Monterey Bay FC walked away with a 2-1 win.

Lexington SC returns to action on Saturday, June 14 at 7 p.m. ET, taking on New Mexico United in a USL Championship matchup at Lexington SC Stadium.







