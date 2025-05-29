Lexington Sporting Club and Kroger Announce Proud Partnership Rooted in Central Kentucky and Youth Development

May 29, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Lexington Sporting Club News Release







Lexington, KY  - Lexington Sporting Club is proud to announce Kroger  as a proud partner, launching a meaningful collaboration grounded in a shared passion for  Central Kentucky  and a deep commitment to supporting  youth development.

At the heart of the partnership is a focus on inspiring and equipping the next generation. As part of the agreement,  Kroger will be featured on the lower back of LSC Youth jerseys, a visible and impactful symbol of their investment in the future of local athletes. This presence reflects a broader dedication to creating opportunities that support young people on and off the field.

"The foundation of Lexington Sporting Club is our youth, and we're thrilled to welcome Kroger as a partner who is committed to creating healthier, thriving neighborhoods," said Lexington SC CEO, Kim Shelton. "Their support goes beyond the jersey, it's a direct investment in the future of our community and the growth of the next generation of athletes."

Beyond the youth kit presence, Kroger's involvement will include a variety of in-venue branding and community engagement opportunities throughout the USL Championship and USL Super League seasons. These activations will offer fans of all ages the chance to engage with Kroger in meaningful ways that celebrate local pride and shared purpose.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with the Lexington Sporting Club. This reflects our commitment to fostering community in the areas we live and work in," said Brandie Ryan, Kroger Customer Communications Manager. "We strive to inspire both adult and young athletes by equipping them with the resources necessary for success and wellness, and we are excited about the potential of this rewarding partnership."

This partnership reinforces Lexington Sporting Club's mission to be a force for good in Central Kentucky, uniting fans, families, and future stars through the power of sport, and building lasting connections that go far beyond the pitch.







