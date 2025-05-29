San Antonio FC Draws FC Tulsa 1-1

May 29, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio FC split points with FC Tulsa with a 1-1 draw at home Wednesday night.

After settling into the match in the opening 30 minutes of play, some persistent offensive pressure from SAFC in Tulsa's penalty area led to the team's first goal just before halftime. Jorge Hernandez opened the scoring once again, smashing home the ensuing penalty kick for his sixth goal of the season to send San Antonio into the break with a 1-0 lead.

Tulsa converted a penalty kick of its own to tie the match in the 70th minute and send each team home with a point.

Scoring Summary:

SA: Jorge Hernandez (Penalty) 45+4'

TUL: Taylor Calheira (Penalty) 70'

Next Up

San Antonio FC returns home on Saturday, May 31, to host Spanish first-division side U.D. Las Palmas in an international friendly. Kickoff from Toyota Field is set for 8:00 p.m. CT. The 10th anniversary season is presented by Toyota.

Postgame Notes:

SAFC moves to 5-4-2 on the season, remaining in fourth place in the Western Conference standings with 17 points.

Midfielder Jorge Hernandez scored his team-leading sixth goal of the season, tied for sixth in the league.

Hernandez has four goal contributions in San Antonio's last three home matches.

SAFC has scored in its last 16 USL Championship home matches.

San Antonio is unbeaten in its last 34 league matches when leading at halftime (31-0-3) dating back to October 2021.

SAFC is 3-1-1 when scoring first this season.

Goalkeeper Richard Sanchez made four saves on the night.

Attendance: 5,659

SAFC Starting XI: Richard Sanchez, Jimmy Medranda (Lucio Berron 57'), Alex Crognale, Mitchell Taintor (Captain), Rece Buckmaster, Nelson Flores Blanco, Almir Soto (Nicky Hernandez 76'), Luke Haakenson (Dmitrii Erofeev 76'), Jorge Hernandez, Andres Paredes, Juan Agudelo (Jake LaCava 81')

Substitutions Not Used: Dyllan Mendoza, Daniel Namani, Juan Osorio, Alexis Souahy

Disciplinary Summary:

SA: Yellow Card (Almir Soto) 23'

TUL: Yellow Card (Marcos Cerato) 45+1'

SA: Yellow Card (Alex Crognale) 46'

TUL: Yellow Card (Lucas Stauffer) 74'

TUL: Yellow Card (Abdoulaye Cissoko) 86'

SA: Yellow Card (Andres Paredes) 90'

Quotes:

Head Coach Carlos Llamosa

(On the draw...)

"In the first half, I don't think we were confident playing with the ball. We had the spaces there, but we didn't look confident. At some point we were entering the same game that they proposed. It was a lot of long balls, a lot of direct game, so the second half was much better, especially the first 20 minutes. Playing from the back, we find those through balls to the extra guys in the middle, and we started creating something important up front, especially on the right side with [Andres] Paredes, but again, another penalty kick [conceded]. This is the third one in a row, and we made a lot of individual mistakes with the ball. We missed too many easy balls and passes. I think I liked the attitude, the intensity, compared to the Charleston game. I think they brought it this time, but we need to grow. We need to be better. We need to improve, especially at home to get the three points."

(On how the team can improve its offensive chances...)

"Be cleaner, be sharper, especially with the ball. As I said, a lot of times we came out of the back well, and when we go into the final pass or pass through our wingers, we missed those passes, too short or too hard. They were blocked or we take extra touches when it should be an early pass, all those little details. In the first half also, we played from the back with Richard [Sanchez], and we struggled a lot trying to find the guys in the middle. Even if you want to play a long ball, make sure you play a long ball where you put your teammate and your forward in a good situation to win it."

(On guys getting minutes in the friendly against Las Palmas Saturday...)

"Every time they have the chance to step on the field, it's a good opportunity to show themselves. You know, like I say, the starting lineup is not set. We go week-by-week. If on Saturday, I see that one of those guys who didn't play much in this game or the last game makes a good impression on the coaching staff, and I think he believes he deserves minutes for the next game, that's a good opportunity for them."

Defender Mitchell Taintor

(On the draw...)

"I mean, it's been a while since we've won. It's really easy to kind of go one of two ways, you know, either band together and move forward, or put your head down and move away from the group and play like individuals, but especially bouncing back after a four-zero loss, coming back home was great. I thought we played really well. I thought the confidence was good. I thought we made some not-so-great plays, but I think it was a step in the right direction."

(On the team's connection on the field...)

"For me, I felt like, defensively, we were on the same page, but also, I think it's really difficult to get in a rhythm when it was sloppy play in the first half. We struggled to find our footing, so I think that contributes to it, but there's no excuse for it. I think that we do need to be more cohesive, you know, sharper on the ball, and I think having those little mistakes kind of adds to that disconnection on the field."

Forward Juan Agudelo

(On the performance...)

"I thought we started slow. We were making some not-so-great decisions on the ball, began to get a bit more comfortable. The PK gave us a bit more peace and comfort playing out of the back. Things were looking good, and then, I feel like it's tough. It's a tough run of games, and to add to that, it's tough to win games when we're always giving up penalties, especially that being the first goal of our opponents, so maybe things go differently if we don't concede penalties."

(On playing at home in front of the fans...)

"Yeah, I mentioned it earlier that I feel like the energy in San Antonio, the stadium is special, and that's the most frustrating part for me, is not being able to be a part of a win when the final whistle blows, and seeing everybody happy, or even the emotion of us going up a goal or going up two goals. That's something that I miss, and we hope to bring back very soon. Next game against Las Vegas we hope to see that, and we hope to see everybody come back, because it really does make a difference here. I feel like that's a big part of why this team has been successful throughout the years."

(On how the exhibition against Las Palmas can help the team ...)

"I think to build more confidence, to play a bit more relaxed, and to understand certain scenarios and situations where we can make better decisions that can possibly make the game flow a bit better for us, so maybe it's something that we need right now."







