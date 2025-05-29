Soccer Holdings Front Office Expands with First C-Suite Roles

May 29, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Louisville City FC News Release







Soccer Holdings, LLC - parent company of Louisville City FC and Racing Louisville FC - recently made two key front office hires by bringing on Chris Phillips as Chief Revenue Officer and Shelley Bell as Chief Financial Officer.

The decision to expand the front office coincides with the rapid growth of soccer in the United States, including the United Soccer League's ambition to create a new Division One league and the NWSL's status as one of the fastest-growing professional sports organizations in the world.

"Chris and Shelley bring a wealth of professional sports experience to our organization," said James O'Connor, Soccer Holdings' president. "We're confident that their expertise and knowledge will help the continued growth of LouCity and Racing and forward our mission of building world class teams and experiences to create generations of fans."

Phillips joins Soccer Holdings after a 22-year career in baseball. He was most recently the General Manager and Chief Operating Officer of the Reno Aces, the Triple-A affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks in the Pacific Coast League. He previously worked for the Rocky Mountain Vibes, Colorado Springs Sky Sox, State College Spikes and Altoona Curve. Phillips attended Penn State University.

"I'm honored to join a first-class organization like Soccer Holdings," Phillips said. "With global events like the 2026 FIFA World Cup on the horizon, there's never been a more exciting time to be part of the soccer industry in the United States. I look forward to working closely with our current and future partners to capitalize on this incredible moment for the sport, enhance community engagement, and continue elevating the fan experience as we position Louisville as a premier soccer city."

Bell comes to Soccer Holdings after serving in senior finance roles with AEG Presents, the Texas Rangers of Major League Baseball and the Las Vegas Desert Dogs of the National Lacrosse League. She is a Certified Public Accountant and holds an MBA from the University of Texas at Arlington.

"I'm incredibly excited to join Soccer Holdings and contribute to the success of the organization," Bell said. "With such passionate fan bases and a clear commitment to excellence on and off the field, Louisville City FC and Racing Louisville FC represent the kind of purpose-driven organization I'm proud to support and help grow."

In addition to new outside hires, Soccer Holdings elevated Brandon Morris to a new Chief Operating Officer role. Morris had been Vice President of Operations since 2021 and originally joined LouCity as director of operations in 2015.

About Louisville City FC and Racing Louisville FC: Louisville's professional soccer clubs are operated by Soccer Holdings, LLC, which also oversees the LouCity & Racing Academy, with more than 1,500 school-aged children across three counties, and the charitable LouCity & Racing Foundation. LouCity has become the United Soccer League's most successful club since launching in 2015, winning titles in 2017 and 2018. City reached at least the Eastern Conference Final in each of its first nine seasons and averages about 10,000 fans per game. Racing Louisville is a 2021 expansion club in the top-tier National Women's Soccer League that regularly brings national team talent through Louisville. Both LouCity and Racing base at the state-of-the-art Lynn Family Sports Vision & Training Center and play games at Lynn Family Stadium, a 15,304-capacity venue opened in 2020 in Louisville's Butchertown neighborhood.

Copyright © 2025 Soccer Holdings, LLC, All rights reserved.

Soccer Holdings LLC Media Department

Our mailing address is:

Soccer Holdings, LLC801 Edith Road

Louisville, KY 40206

Add us to your address book

Want to change how you receive these emails?

You can update your preferences or unsubscribe from this list.

End Att Header>

*** Part 1 - ASCII

MEDIA CONTACT: Jeff Milby Club Journalist E: jmilby@loucity.com (mailto:jmilby@loucity.com) C: 502-471-1710

Photos of new Soccer Holdings CRO Chris Phillips and CFO Shelley Bell are available here for editorial use.

SOCCER HOLDINGS FRONT OFFICE EXPANDS WITH NEW C-SUITE ROLES

Soccer Holdings, LLC - parent company of Louisville City FC and Racing Louisville FC - recently made two key front office hires by bringing on Chris Phillips as Chief Revenue Officer and Shelley Bell as Chief Financial Officer.

The decision to expand the front office coincides with the rapid growth of soccer in the United States, including the United Soccer League's ambition to create a new Division One league and the NWSL's status as one of the fastest-growing professional sports organizations in the world.

"Chris and Shelley bring a wealth of professional sports experience to our organization," said James O'Connor, Soccer Holdings' president. "We're confident that their expertise and knowledge will help the continued growth of LouCity and Racing and forward our mission of building world class teams and experiences to create generations of fans."

Phillips joins Soccer Holdings after a 22-year career in baseball. He was most recently the General Manager and Chief Operating Officer of the Reno Aces, the Triple-A affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks in the Pacific Coast League. He previously worked for the Rocky Mountain Vibes, Colorado Springs Sky Sox, State College Spikes and Altoona Curve. Phillips attended Penn State University.

"I'm honored to join a first-class organization like Soccer Holdings," Phillips said. "With global events like the 2026 FIFA World Cup on the horizon, there's never been a more exciting time to be part of the soccer industry in the United States. I look forward to working closely with our current and future partners to capitalize on this incredible moment for the sport, enhance community engagement, and continue elevating the fan experience as we position Louisville as a premier soccer city."

Bell comes to Soccer Holdings after serving in senior finance roles with AEG Presents, the Texas Rangers of Major League Baseball and the Las Vegas Desert Dogs of the National Lacrosse League. She is a Certified Public Accountant and holds an MBA from the University of Texas at Arlington.

"I'm incredibly excited to join Soccer Holdings and contribute to the success of the organization," Bell said. "With such passionate fan bases and a clear commitment to excellence on and off the field, Louisville City FC and Racing Louisville FC represent the kind of purpose-driven organization I'm proud to support and help grow."

In addition to new outside hires, Soccer Holdings elevated Brandon Morris to a new Chief Operating Officer role. Morris had been Vice President of Operations since 2021 and originally joined LouCity as director of operations in 2015.

About Louisville City FC and Racing Louisville FC: Louisville's professional soccer clubs are operated by Soccer Holdings, LLC, which also oversees the LouCity & Racing Academy, with more than 1,500 school-aged children across three counties, and the charitable LouCity & Racing Foundation. LouCity has become the United Soccer League's most successful club since launching in 2015, winning titles in 2017 and 2018. City reached at least the Eastern Conference Final in each of its first nine seasons and averages about 10,000 fans per game. Racing Louisville is a 2021 expansion club in the top-tier National Women's Soccer League that regularly brings national team talent through Louisville. Both LouCity and Racing base at the state-of-the-art Lynn Family Sports Vision & Training Center and play games at Lynn Family Stadium, a 15,304-capacity venue opened in 2020 in Louisville's Butchertown neighborhood.

============================================================ Copyright © 2025 Soccer Holdings, LLC, All rights reserved. Soccer Holdings LLC Media Department

Our mailing address is: Soccer Holdings, LLC 801 Edith Road Louisville, KY 40206 USA Want to change how you receive these emails? You can ** update your preferences or ** unsubscribe from this list.

*** Part 2 - ASCII

96 NEWS: Soccer Holdings front office expands with first C-suite roles

p

MEDIA CONTACT:

Jeff Milby

Club Journalist

E: jmilby@loucity.com

C: 502-471-1710

Photos of new Soccer Holdings CRO Chris Phillips and CFO Shelley Bell are available here for editorial use.

>

SOCCER HOLDINGS FRONT OFFICE EXPANDS WITH NEW C-SUITE ROLES

Soccer Holdings, LLC - parent company of Louisville City FC and Racing Louisville FC - recently made two key front office hires by bringing on Chris Phillips as Chief Revenue Officer and Shelley Bell as Chief Financial Officer.

The decision to expand the front office coincides with the rapid growth of soccer in the United States, including the United Soccer League's ambition to create a new Division One league and the NWSL's status as one of the fastest-growing professional sports organizations in the world.

"Chris and Shelley bring a wealth of professional sports experience to our organization," said James O'Connor, Soccer Holdings' president. "We're confident that their expertise and knowledge will help the continued growth of LouCity and Racing and forward our mission of building world class teams and experiences to create generations of fans."

Phillips joins Soccer Holdings after a 22-year career in baseball. He was most recently the General Manager and Chief Operating Officer of the Reno Aces, the Triple-A affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks in the Pacific Coast League. He previously worked for the Rocky Mountain Vibes, Colorado Springs Sky Sox, State College Spikes and Altoona Curve. Phillips attended Penn State University.

"I'm honored to join a first-class organization like Soccer Holdings," Phillips said. "With global events like the 2026 FIFA World Cup on the horizon, there's never been a more exciting time to be part of the soccer industry in the United States. I look forward to working closely with our current and future partners to capitalize on this incredible moment for the sport, enhance community engagement, and continue elevating the fan experience as we position Louisville as a premier soccer city."

Bell comes to Soccer Holdings after serving in senior finance roles with AEG Presents, the Texas Rangers of Major League Baseball and the Las Vegas Desert Dogs of the National Lacrosse League. She is a Certified Public Accountant and holds an MBA from the University of Texas at Arlington.

"I'm incredibly excited to join Soccer Holdings and contribute to the success of the organization," Bell said. "With such passionate fan bases and a clear commitment to excellence on and off the field, Louisville City FC and Racing Louisville FC represent the kind of purpose-driven organization I'm proud to support and help grow."

In addition to new outside hires, Soccer Holdings elevated Brandon Morris to a new Chief Operating Officer role. Morris had been Vice President of Operations since 2021 and originally joined LouCity as director of operations in 2015.

>

About Louisville City FC and Racing Louisville FC: Louisville's professional soccer clubs are operated by Soccer Holdings, LLC, which also oversees the LouCity & Racing Academy, with more than 1,500 school-aged children across three counties, and the charitable LouCity & Racing Foundation. LouCity has become the United Soccer League's most successful club since launching in 2015, winning titles in 2017 and 2018. City reached at least the Eastern Conference Final in each of its first nine seasons and averages about 10,000 fans per game. Racing Louisville is a 2021 expansion club in the top-tier National Women's Soccer League that regularly brings national team talent through Louisville. Both LouCity and Racing base at the state-of-the-art Lynn Family Sports Vision & Training Center and play games at Lynn Family Stadium, a 15,304-capacity venue opened in 2020 in Louisville's Butchertown neighborhood.

Copyright © 2025 Soccer Holdings, LLC, All rights reserved.

Soccer Holdings LLC Media Department

Our mailing address is:

Soccer Holdings, LLC801 Edith Road

Louisville, KY 40206

Add us to your address book

Want to change how you receive these emails?

You can update your preferences or unsubscribe from this list.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.