Jäger Cup Preview: Hounds vs. Rhode Island FC

May 29, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

PITTSBURGH - The Hounds got back in the win column last weekend, but a league winning streak will have be put on hold as the team jumps back into USL Jägermeister Cup play with a home game Saturday against Rhode Island FC.

The two teams met last weekend in Rhode Island, and the Hounds came away with the 1-0 victory on the strength of a Danny Griffin strike that landed him a Goal of the Week nomination. Eric Dick matched his season high with five saves in the clean sheet performance aided by a Team of the Week outing by center back Guillaume Vacter.

The Hounds had a full week of rest to prepare for the match with Open Cup play now in the rear view, and most of the squad will be available for selection. The lone absence will be Beto Ydrach, who is away with the Puerto Rico National Team for a pair of crucial FIFA World Cup qualifiers in early June.

Rhode Island, meanwhile, will be looking to reverse their short history with the Hounds after being shut out in all three previous meetings - two Hounds wins and a 0-0 draw in the first-ever matchup. Former Hounds striker Albert Dikwa would seem to be the most likely man to break that streak, but Rhode Island also created chances in last week's meeting through Maxi Rodriguez and Clay Holstad, highlighting their multiple dangerous options.

In terms of contending for the Jägermeister Cup, the Hounds would be all-but eliminated with a loss after falling 1-0 at Detroit in their first match of the competition, making a result at home a necessity. Rhode Island, meanwhile, were convincing 4-1 winners over League One's Westchester SC, and they will be looking for a second win to maintain their spot atop Group 4.

Saturday's match is the Hounds' Military Appreciation Night, and it is also the return of the team's most popular promotion, $1 Beer Night. The $1 beer special is presented by IC Light, and the promotion will be available in the Tailgate Zone starting at 5 p.m. and in the stadium from 6 p.m. until kickoff. Tickets for Saturday's match are still available through Ticketmaster.

KDKA+ will once again have the live broadcast of the match, along with a re-airing at 1 p.m. Sunday. ESPN+ will be streaming the match, and Spanish-speaking listeners can listen to the call on Radio Las Palmas, 92.9 FM HD2.

Match info

USL Jägermeister Cup Group Stage

Riverhounds (0-1-0) vs. Rhode Island FC (1-0-0)

Date: Saturday, May 31

Time: 7 p.m.

Location: Highmark Stadium

Tickets: Ticketmaster

Odds: Not available

TV: KDKA+

Streaming: ESPN+

Radio: Radio Las Palmas, 92.9 FM HD2 (Spanish)

Live statistics: USL Championship Match Center

Live updates: @RiverhoundsSC on X/Twitter

Match hashtags: #PITvRI and #Grittsburgh







