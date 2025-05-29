Hard-Fought Match in San Antonio Ends in a Share of the Points
May 29, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
FC Tulsa News Release
SAN ANTONIO - A hard fought battle leaves FC Tulsa and San Antonio FC even in the standings
FC Tulsa and San Antonio FC entered Wednesday even in the Western Conference standings and finished the match still even in the standings. In the first 15 minutes of the match, 49% of the action happened in the San Antonio FC final third but unfortunately FC Tulsa were unable to do anything with that action. A shift occurred in the following 15 minutes, and San Antonio FC held possession for 66.7% of the time.
In the closing minutes of the first half, Abdoulaye Cissoko was called for a foul inside the box and San Antonio FC was awarded a penalty kick. Midfielder Jorge Hernández stepped up to the spot to take it and slotted the ball to the lower left side of the goal. Goalkeeper Johan Peñaranda made the right choice in direction but was just shy of a save.
The second half began with 40.6% of the action happening in the FC Tulsa final third and San Antonio FC holding 67.7% of possession in the first 15 minutes. In the 67th minute, defender Owen Damm was fouled near the edge of the penalty area and FC Tulsa were awarded a penalty. Forward Taylor Calheira stepped up to the penalty spot and slotted his sixth goal of the season past goalkeeper Richard Sánchez. Calheira has scored a goal in his last four USL Championship matches, scoring five goals over that four match span.
Goals:
45+3' - J. Hernández (PK)
70' - T. Calheira (PK)
Cards:
41' - A. Soto (SAFC)
45+1' - M. Cerato (TUL)
46' - A. Crognale (SAFC)
74' - L. Stauffer (TUL)
86' - A. Cissoko (TUL)
90' - L. Paredes (SAFC)
90+3' - G. Colli (SAFC)
90+5' - L. Berron (SAFC)
Lineups:
TUL: Johan Peñaranda, Owen Damm, Lamar Batista, Abdoulaye Cissoko, Lucas Stauffer, Boubacar Diallo, Marcos Cerato, Alex Dalou, Giordano Colli, Stefan Lukic, Taylor Calheira (Subs Used: Andrew Booth, Jamie Webber, Kalil ElMedkhar, Arthur Rogers)
SAFC: Richard Sánchez, Mitchell Taintor, Alex Crognale, Rece Buckmaster, Nelson Flores, Almir Soto, Jimmy Medranda, Luis Paredes, Luke Haaskenson, Juan Agudelo, Jorge Hernández (Subs Used: Nicky Hernandez, Jake LaCava, Lucio Berrón, Dmitrii Erofeev)
Up Next:
FC Tulsa is returning to ONEOK Field Saturday, May 31st at 7:30pm for Greenwood Night as they take on Birmingham Legion FC in the USL Jägermeister Cup. The club will debut their new "Through the Fire" kits, you can purchase yours here. Read more about what the match will entail here and get your tickets at fctulsa.com/tickets.
