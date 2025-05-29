Bryce Jamison Called to U-19 Men's National Team Camp

May 29, 2025

ATLANTA - U.S. Under-19 Men's National Team Head Coach Rob Valentino has named a 20-player roster for the team's first camp of 2025 from June 2-10 in Marbella, Spain. The USA will play host Spain on Saturday, June 7, and Ukraine on Tuesday, June 10. Both matches will be played at Estadio Guillermo Amor in Benidorm, Spain.

Players born on or after Jan. 1, 2006 are age-eligible for this one-year U-19 MNT cycle. Valentino called 16 players born in 2006 and four players born in 2007. All 20 players are age-eligible for this fall's FIFA U-20 World Cup in Chile.

UNDER-19 MEN'S NATIONAL TEAM ROSTER -JUNE TRAINING CAMP

Goalkeepers (2): Duran Ferree (Nordsjaelland/DEN; San Diego, Calif.), Andrew Rick (Philadelphia Union; Berwyn, Pa.).

Defenders (6): Freddie Anderson (Cork City/IRL; Manchester, England), Luca Bombino (San Diego FC; Saugus, Calif.), Aiden Harangi (Eintracht Frankfurt/GER; Reston, Va.), Stuart Hawkins (Seattle Sounders; Fox Island, Wash.), Tate Lampman (Georgetown University; Ann Arbor, Mich.), Harbor Miller (LA Galaxy; Brea, Calif.),

Midfielders (6): Diego Garcia (FC Dallas; El Paso, Texas), Aron John (Charlotte FC; Charlotte, N.C.), Edwyn Mendoza (San Jose Earthquakes; San Jose, Calif.), CJ Olney (Philadelphia Union; Hillsborough, N.J.), Ruben Ramos (LA Galaxy; La Puente, Calif.), Jonathan Shore (New York City FC; New York, N.Y.)

Forwards (6): Micah Burton (Austin FC; Mounds View, Minn.), Keyrol Figueroa (Liverpool/ENG; Warrington, England), Zavier Gozo (Real Salt Lake; Eagle Mountain, Utah), Bryce Jamison (Orange County SC; Lake Forest, Calif.), Mykhi Joyner (St. Louis City; Bloomington, Ill.), David Vazquez (Philadelphia Union; Los Angeles, Calif.)

ADDITIONAL NOTES

- The players hail from 12 different states, led by seven from California.

- Eleven different MLS clubs are represented, led by the Philadelphia Union with three.

- Clubs from four different countries are also represented: Denmark, Germany, Ireland, and England.

- One USL Championship club is represented: Orange County SC.

- Tate Lampman, who was named the 2024 Big East Freshman of the Year with Georgetown University, is the lone college player on the roster.

- The U-19s last camp was held in West Palm Beach, Fla., from November 11-17.

- Eight players return from that roster: Diego Garcia, Zavier Gozo, Stuart Hawkins, Mykhi Joyner, Harbor Miller, CJ Olney, Jonathan Shore, and David Vazquez.

- Thirteen players are signed to MLS Homegrown contracts: Luca Bombino, Micah Burton, Diego Garcia, Gozo, Hawkins, Joyner, Edwyn Mendoza, Miller, Olney, Ruben Ramos, Andrew Rick, Johnathan Shore, and Vazquez.

- Eight players represented the U.S. at the 2024 Concacaf U-20 Championship in Mexico and helped the USA qualify for this fall's U-20 World Cup in Chile: Bombino, Duran Ferree, Keyrol Figueroa, Gozo, Aiden Harangi, Hawkins, Ramos, and Vazquez.







