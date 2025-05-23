Pedro Guimaraes Called to U-17 Men's National Team Camp

May 23, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

ATLANTA - U.S. Under-17 Men's National Team head coach Gonzalo Segares has called up 20 players for the team's international training camp to be held from June 2-10 in Valencia, Spain. Segares will guide the team in three friendly matches against Sweden (June 5), Canada (June 7) and Japan (June 10).

This is the first camp for the U-17 MNT since qualifying for the FIFA U-17 World Cup in February. All players are age-eligible for this fall's 2025 FIFA U-17 World Cup in Qatar.

The roster features players from 11 Major League Soccer clubs, led by New York Red Bulls with four players, LA Galaxy and Philadelphia Union with two players each, while Atlanta United, Chicago Fire, Columbus Crew, New York City FC, LAFC, Real Salt Lake and Sporting KC round out the roster with one selection apiece.

USL Championship clubs Birmingham Legion and Orange County SC, along with MLS NEXT side FC Boston Bolts are also represented on the squad headed to Spain.

U-17 BOYS' NATIONAL TEAM ROSTER - JUNE TRAINING CAMP

Goalkeepers (2): Jack Kortkamp (Sporting KC; Olathe, Kan.), Aiden Stokes (New York Red Bulls; Totwa, N.J.)

Defenders (7): Christopher Cupps (Chicago Fire; Chicago, Ill.), Matthew Dos Santos (New York Red Bulls; Sandy Hook, Conn.), Pedro Guimaraes (Orange County SC; Aliso Viejo, Calif.), Ramiz Hamouda (Birmingham Legion; Lincoln, Neb.), Enrique Martinez (LA Galaxy; Compton, Calif.), Gio Villa (Real Salt Lake; Chicago, Ill.), Bennett Wilp (Union Berlin/GER; Berlin, Germany)

Midfielders (5): Maximo Carrizo (New York City FC; Greenwich, Conn.), Jack Mize (Borussia Dortmund/GER; New York, N.Y.), Cooper Sanchez (Atlanta United; Holly Springs, Ga.), Cavan Sullivan (Philadelphia Union; Philadelphia, Pa.), Jude Terry (Los Angeles FC; San Diego, Calif.)

Forwards (6): Chase Adams (Columbus Crew, Naperville, Ill.), Julian Hall (New York Red Bulls; New York, N.Y.), Jamir Johnson (Philadelphia Union, Huntsville, Ala.), Logan Moniz (FC Boston Bolts; Assonet, Mass.), Eric Preston (LA Galaxy; Richmond, Calif.), Tanner Rosborough (New York Red Bulls; McDonald, Pa.)

ADDITIONAL NOTES

In addition to the 11 MLS clubs represented on the roster, two USL Championship clubs (Birmingham Legion and Orange County SC) and one MLS Next club (FC Boston Bolts) are also represented.

Two players are based abroad in Germany.

Twelve players return from the Concacaf U-17 qualifiers in Costa Rica: Chase Adams, Maximo Carrizo, Christopher Cupps, Pedro Guimaraes, Ramiz Hamouda, Jamir Johnson, Jack Kortkamp, Enrique Martinez, Cooper Sanchez, Tanner Rosborough, Jude Terry and Gio Villa.

This group qualified for the FIFA U-17 World Cup by sweeping its group at the Concacaf U-17 Qualifiers. The team outscored Cuba, St. Kitts and Nevis, and the U.S. Virgin Islands 31-0 en route to qualification.

Adams (11 goals) and Carrizo (5) led the team in scoring at the Concacaf U-17 Qualifiers.

Eight players have been called to all three U-17 training camps plus the Concacaf U-17 Qualifiers during this cycle: Adams, Carrizo, Cupps, Guimaraes, Kortkamp, Martinez, Terry and Villa.







