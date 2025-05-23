Roots Return Home for Clash with Conference Leaders New Mexico United

May 23, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

After a 2-4 loss in Cary at the hands of North Carolina FC in their last contest, Roots will return to the friendly confines of the Oakland Coliseum this Saturday, May 24th hoping to get back in the win column as they prepare to host New Mexico United.

Holding a 6-0-3 record on the year, New Mexico finds themselves atop the Western Conference table in the USL Championship standings. Generally, the top of the table is where you want to be - but when it comes to playing against Roots this season, sitting at the top has been a perilous position.

Oakland has been the bane of Western Conference leaders so far in 2025, with two of their three victories coming against teams who were in the top spot at the time of the match - first taking down FC Tulsa in April, and then San Antonio FC earlier this month.

Roots have also had recent success in the all-time series versus United, holding a 3-2-2 record against them in all contests, but having won three of the last four meetings.

New Mexico's success has relied heavily on their stellar goalkeeping this year, having earned clean sheets in five of their nine matches in 2025. But again, history might side with Oakland as New Mexico has lost all but one game this season in which they have conceded a goal - and in all seven matches between the two teams, Roots have never failed to score.

To win on Saturday, Oakland will need to increase their attacking pressure. Roots have been hard to beat when they get to the keeper, winning three of the four contests in 2025 in which they have put more than three shots on target.

But the path to victory won't be uncluttered. Both teams play a very chippy style of soccer with the two sides sitting in the top-three league-wide in terms of yellow cards shown - Oakland with 29 and New Mexico with 30.

Following the match, Roots will be back on the road for more USL Jägermeister Cup action as the team prepares to face USL League One side AV Alta FC on Saturday, May 31st in Lancaster, CA for their second of four Group Stage fixtures in the 2025 tournament.







