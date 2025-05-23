Rhode Island Returns Home to Face Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC Saturday

May 23, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Despite making the deepest run in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup of any USL Championship team, Pittsburgh has struggled in the regular season, picking up only one point in its last six league contests dating back to late March. The club's two wins this season have come against two of the bottom three teams in the Eastern Conference standings (1-0 over Hartford Athletic, 2-0 over Birmingham Legion FC) in March, and it most recently fell 1-0 to defending USL Championship Final winners Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC. On the attack, the Riverhounds have been shutout four times in nine games this season with just six goals, which is one goal shy of the lowest total in the USL Championship. Pittsburgh will search for its first road win of the season against Rhode Island FC, as it holds a 0W-4L-2T record away from Highmark Stadium.

After struggling to find the back of the net in its last three league games prior to its 3-0 win at Tampa Bay Rowdies, scoring just two goals in that time despite dominating possession and taking 43 total shots, Rhode Island FC finally found its shooting boots at Al Lang Stadium. Three different scorers for Ocean State club found the back of the net from long range, scoring a trio of beautiful curling shots from well outside the 18-yard box to match its largest win margin of the season. Clay Holstad netted his second league goal of the season to open the scoring deep into first half stoppage time, while Zach Herivaux and Noah Fuson both opened their 2025 account late in the second half to confirm the win. Herivaux and Holstad's goals were both nominated for the USL Championship Week 12 Goal of the Week, becoming the second and third RIFC players in the last two weeks to get nominated after Joe Brito earned the honor for his equalizing goal in RIFC's 1-1 draw with Monterey Bay FC in Week 10.

Rhode Island FC returns to Centreville Bank Stadium to face Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC in Week 12 of the 2025 USL Championship regular season.

Rhode Island FC

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC

Saturday, May 24

4:00 p.m. ET

Centreville Bank Stadium

11 Tidewater St.

Pawtucket, R.I. 02860

myRITV, ESPN+

790 The Score (790 AM)







