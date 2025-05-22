Game Preview: Rhode Island FC at Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC: May 24, 2025

May 22, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

After a 3-0 win at Tampa Bay Rowdies saw Rhode Island FC string together back-to-back shutout road wins for the first time ever, the club will return to Centreville Bank Stadium on Saturday hoping to continue its best run of form this season. Having enjoyed a full week of rest for the first time in two weeks, RIFC welcomes Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC, who is hungry for its first win in six league games since late March. Pittsburgh was one of two Eastern Conference teams that shutout Rhode Island FC in two meetings last season, and the Ocean State club will hope that a first-ever goal against the Riverhounds will see it win at Centreville Bank Stadium for the first time. Ahead of Saturday's Eastern Conference contest, here is everything you need to know.

AT A GLANCE

Date | Saturday, May 24

Kickoff | 4:00 p.m. ET

Location |Centreville Bank Stadium - Pawtucket, R.I.

Broadcast | myRITV, ESPN+

Radio | 790 The Score (790 AM)

Social | @rhodeislandfc (X, Instagram, Facebook)

Game Hashtag | #RIvPIT

Last Meeting | Sept. 7, 2024: PIT 2-0 RI - Pittsburgh, Pa.

PITTSBURGH RIVERHOUNDS SC

Roster

GOALKEEPERS (3): 1-Eric DIck, 31-Jacob Randolph, 67-Ben Martino

DEFENDERS (7): 3-Perrin Barnes, 5-Sean Suber, 6-Max Broughton, 13-Luke Biasi, 16-Beto Ydrach, 23-Guillaume Vacter, 28-Illal Osumanu

MIDFIELDERS (9): 2-Danny Griffin, 4-Aidan O'Toole, 8-Junior Etou, 12-Charles Ahl, 14-Robbie Mertz, 15-Bradley Sample, 18-Jorge Garcia, 20-Jason Bouregy, 42-Jackson Walti

FORWARDS (4): 9-Augi Williams, 10-Bertin Jacquesson, 17-Brigham Larsen, 70-Pablo Linzoain

League Struggles

Despite making the deepest run in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup of any USL Championship team, Pittsburgh has struggled in the regular season, picking up only one point in its last six league contests dating back to late March. The club's two wins this season have come against two of the bottom three teams in the Eastern Conference standings (1-0 over Hartford Athletic, 2-0 over Birmingham Legion FC) in March, and it most recently fell 1-0 to defending USL Championship Final winners Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC. On the attack, the Riverhounds have been shutout four times in nine games this season with just six goals, which is one goal shy of the lowest total in the USL Championship. Pittrbugh will search for its first road win of the season against Rhode Island FC, as it holds a 0W-4L-2T record away from Highmark Stadium.

Defensive Structure

Pittsburgh's strengths this season have come from its back line. Boasting three shutouts thisyear, Pittsburgh has conceded just ten goals, which is the fourth-lowest total in the USL Championship. Six of its nine games have been decided by one goal or less, including Pittsburgh's recent 0-0 road tie with defending Player's Shield winners Louisville City FC. With the tie, Pittsburgh became the only team besides Rhode Island FC to force Louisville to drop points at Lynn Family Stadium since October 2023. In goal, Erik Dick averages 2.2 saves per game, holding opponents to just one goal or fewer on five occasions.

Cup Run

Pittsburgh enters Saturday's contest on a quick turnaround after falling to Major League Soccer side Philadelphia Union 4-1 in the Round of 16 of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup on Wednesday. Despite the lopsided loss, the Riverhounds made the farthest run in the historic competition of any USL Championship team this year, defeating MLS club New York City FC with a dramatic last-minute winner at Highmark Stadium in the Round of 32 to become the only USL Championship side to advance to defeat an MLS team and advance to the Round of 16. Now, the Riverhounds will return its focus to league play as it looks to snap a poor run of form vs. Rhode Island FC on Saturday.

RHODE ISLAND FC

Roster

GOALKEEPERS (3): 22-Jackson Lee, 1-Koke Vegas, 13-Will Meyer

DEFENDERS (7): 4-Hugo Bacharach, 6-Aimé Mabika, 14-Rio Hope-Gund, 15-Frank Nodarse, 2-Dani Rovira, 3-Aldair Sanchez, 5-Grant Stoneman, 24-Karifa Yao, 16-Cole Dewhurst

MIDFIELDERS (10): 80-Isaac Angking, 18-Joe Brito, 20-Zachary Herivaux, 12-Clay Holstad, 17-Jojea Kwizera, 8-Taimu Okiyoshi, 21-Maxi Rodriguez, 77-Amos Shapiro-Thompson, 19-Kevin Vang, 23-Marc Ybarra

FORWARDS (3): 10-Albert Dikwa, 11-Noah Fuson, 9-JJ Williams

Shooting Boots

After struggling to find the back of the net in its last three league games prior to Tampa Bay, scoring just two goals in that time despite dominating possession and taking 43 total shots, Rhode Island FC finally found its shooting boots at Al Lang Stadium. Three different scorers for Ocean State club found the back of the net from long range, scoring a trio of beautiful curling shots from well outside the 18-yard box to match its largest win margin of the season. Clay Holstad netted his second league goal of the season to open the scoring deep into first half stoppage time, while Zach Herivaux and Noah Fuson both opened their 2025 account late in the second half to confirm the win. Herivuax and Holstad's goals were both nominated for the USL Championship Week 12 Goal of the Week, becoming the second and third RIFC players in the last two weeks to get nominated after Joe Brito earned the honor for his equalizing goal in RIFC's 1-1 draw with Monterey Bay FC in Week 10.

Captain Koke

Tampa Bay had its fair share of chances in last week's win, all of which were shut down by goalkeeper Koke Vegas, who is enjoying some of the best form of his Rhode Island FC career. Helping the club to two-straight shutout wins on the road for the first time ever, the Spaniard made a season-high five saves in Tampa Bay to bring his season total to four clean sheets, which is the second-most in the league. He has now kept more than half of his shutout total from last season just nine games into 2025. The experienced shot-stopper has kept all four of his clean sheets in his last six games, and has conceded just one goal in his last four coming into Saturday's contest.

Keep it Going

Rhode Island FC is currently riding an unbeaten streak of four games, which is the third-longest in club history and longest since last season's historic run to the USL Championship Final. Saturday's matchup vs. Pittsburgh presents the opportunity for Rhode Island FC to finish the month of May without a loss in league play and remain unbeaten at Centreville Bank Stadium as it looks to continue its rise up the Eastern Conference standings. In a competitive Eastern Conference, Rhode Island FC is one of five clubs who are unbeaten in their last four games going into week 12, and a result against a Pittsburgh side who trail RIFC by just four points in the table will be crucial in continuing to establishing the Ocean State club as a team to beat in the East.







