Oakland Roots and Soul SC Announces Partnership with Oakland Zoo

May 22, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Oakland Roots and Soul SC are thrilled to announce the iconic Oakland Zoo as the Club's Official Zoo and Wildlife Partner. The Oakland Zoo is known for its commitment to animal welfare, its "California Trail" exhibit featuring native California wildlife, and its leading veterinary hospital, the largest wild animal veterinary facility in Northern California.

"The Oakland Zoo is such a valuable and vital asset providing a source of pride, fun, and education in our community," stated Oakland Roots and Soul VP, Andrea Lepore. "We are so excited to partner with the Zoo again and create unique experiences for our fans."

As part of this partnership, Oakland Roots fans can look forward to Zoo Night at the Coliseum on May 24th and Soul fans on June 22nd at Merritt College. Both games will feature the popular halftime stuffed animal toss. Oakland Zoo staff will also be tabling in the Plaza and Art Gallery. Roots fans can participate in activities and giveaways throughout the game, including four special edition Roots & Soul-themed trading cards.

This collaboration celebrates a shared commitment to community, conservation, and care. Oakland Roots and Soul SC are honored to align with an organization dedicated to creating species-specific habitats and delivering the highest standard of animal care.

"We're thrilled to partner again with Oakland Roots and Soul SC! The Roots have brought new life and energy to the Oakland Coliseum, and this collaboration between two like-minded organizations, both deeply committed to our city, is a true win for everyone. Together, we're building a stronger, more vibrant Oakland," says Nik Dehejia, CEO of Oakland Zoo.







