Oakland Roots and Soul SC Announces Partnership with Oakland Zoo
May 22, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Oakland Roots News Release
Oakland Roots and Soul SC are thrilled to announce the iconic Oakland Zoo as the Club's Official Zoo and Wildlife Partner. The Oakland Zoo is known for its commitment to animal welfare, its "California Trail" exhibit featuring native California wildlife, and its leading veterinary hospital, the largest wild animal veterinary facility in Northern California.
"The Oakland Zoo is such a valuable and vital asset providing a source of pride, fun, and education in our community," stated Oakland Roots and Soul VP, Andrea Lepore. "We are so excited to partner with the Zoo again and create unique experiences for our fans."
As part of this partnership, Oakland Roots fans can look forward to Zoo Night at the Coliseum on May 24th and Soul fans on June 22nd at Merritt College. Both games will feature the popular halftime stuffed animal toss. Oakland Zoo staff will also be tabling in the Plaza and Art Gallery. Roots fans can participate in activities and giveaways throughout the game, including four special edition Roots & Soul-themed trading cards.
This collaboration celebrates a shared commitment to community, conservation, and care. Oakland Roots and Soul SC are honored to align with an organization dedicated to creating species-specific habitats and delivering the highest standard of animal care.
"We're thrilled to partner again with Oakland Roots and Soul SC! The Roots have brought new life and energy to the Oakland Coliseum, and this collaboration between two like-minded organizations, both deeply committed to our city, is a true win for everyone. Together, we're building a stronger, more vibrant Oakland," says Nik Dehejia, CEO of Oakland Zoo.
United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 22, 2025
- Your ID Inc. to Present First International Soccer Friendly at Centreville Bank Stadium on Sunday, June 1 at 4:00 PM E.T. - Rhode Island FC
- Oakland Roots and Soul SC Announces Partnership with Oakland Zoo - Oakland Roots
- U-14 Players Jayden Staines and Troy Raneses Invited to U.S. Soccer ID Camp - Sacramento Republic FC
- Bravos to Face Santos Laguna in a Friendly Match at Southwest University Park - El Paso Locomotive FC
- Game Preview: Rhode Island FC at Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC: May 24, 2025 - Rhode Island FC
- Preview: Rowdies at Lexington - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- United Soccer League, Central Florida Pro Soccer to Bring Professional Soccer to Central Florida - USL
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Oakland Roots Stories
- Oakland Roots and Soul SC Announces Partnership with Oakland Zoo
- Takeaways from Roots 2-4 Loss at North Carolina FC
- Roots' Comeback Bid Falls Short in 2-4 Loss at North Carolina FC
- Roots Prepare for Road Battle with North Carolina FC
- Oakland Roots Announces September Match Date Change in Coordination with Mexican National Team's Visit to Oakland to Take on Japan