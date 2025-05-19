Takeaways from Roots 2-4 Loss at North Carolina FC

May 19, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Despite multiple comeback bids on Friday evening in Cary, Roots couldn't find a late equalizer, and instead gave up a late cushion goal in their 2-4 loss at North Carolina FC. Roots will be back on friendly ground for their next USL Championship action as they are set to host New Mexico United at the Coliseum on Saturday, May 24th at 7 PM. Before then, we'll draw some takeaways from the squad's road loss:

Fight to the Finish

Oakland played an extremely forgettable first half. Down 0-2 heading into the locker room, and having yet to put a shot on target, it might not have been at all surprising to see Roots come out in the second counting down the ticks on the clock until they could head home.

But Roots never gave up - and looked like a completely different team in the second half. Oakland scored to bring it within one, and despite giving up a third goal to North Carolina, they continued to fight, scoring once more and providing the Cary crowd with a reason to be nervous. Oakland put five shots on goal in the second half-alone, a gritty turnaround that showed that this team doesn't quit.

Damm He's Good

While Roots didn't earn the victory, marquee offseason signing Jürgen Damm played his best game of the season on Friday. After subbing on at halftime, he didn't take long to make his mark on the match, scoring a highlight reel goal from a tough angle when he put a strike on a chip pass from Wolfgang Prentice before the ball even hit the ground. And while Damm wasn't credited with an assist on Roots second goal, he was instrumental in creating the opportunity, leaving a defender guessing with a beautiful feint move before taking another strike on target whose rebound led to Peter Wilson's goal.

Tough Gloves to Fill

Kendall McIntosh has been a stalwart presence between the posts for Oakland this season. Entering the contest, McIntosh had played every regular season minute for Roots this year, and ranked third league-wide in saves. Following a collision with a North Carolina player in the first half, McIntosh had to be abruptly removed just before the beginning of the second. Raphael Spiegel was called upon to enter the match on short notice and with no warm-up. It's nerve-wracking enough to make your regular season debut with a club, but Friday's circumstances put Spiegel in an even more unusual position.







