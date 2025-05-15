Roots Prepare for Road Battle with North Carolina FC

May 15, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Oakland Roots News Release







Roots are looking to win back-to-back USL Championship games, and make it four wins in their last five regular season contests as the squad heads to Cary for a matchup with North Carolina FC on Friday, May 16th at 4 PM PT.

Now sitting just outside of a playoff spot in 9th place on the Western Conference table following their recent success, Roots hold a 3-1-5 record entering Friday's fixture.

The matchup will represent just the second in the all-time series between the two squads, following their only other meeting last season on September 7th in which North Carolina dominated Roots in an 0-5 shellacking.

North Carolina enters the contest having won their last two regular season games, and currently sitting in 5th place in the East with a 4-2-3 record.

Oakland will hope to put last season's lopsided result behind them on Friday, and turn up the volume on offense. Roots have largely relied on their goalkeeper Kendall McIntosh up to this point in the season, as McIntosh has been stellar between the posts - tied for third place league-wide in saves with 26, and nominated for save of the week following his performance in Oakland's win versus San Antonio.

But North Carolina's netminder has been sturdy as well, matching McIntosh's 26 saves as the other side of the tie for third place on the league leaderboard. Roots have failed to surpass four shots on goal in all but one of their games this year, and have yet to score more than two goals in a contest.

If Oakland wants to start a winning streak of their own, and make it four wins in their last five games, they will have to get more balls towards the opposition keeper, and help out McIntosh on the defensive side of the ball.

After Friday's matchup, Roots will return home for their next USL Championship action as New Mexico United comes to town on Saturday, May 24th at 7 PM PT.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.