El Paso Locomotive FC Look to Extend Home Prowess against Indy Eleven

May 15, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

EL PASO, Texas - El Paso Locomotive FC start off the weekend with a USL Championship clash against Indy Eleven on Friday, May 16 at 7 p.m. MT at Southwest University Park.

HOW TO WATCH EL PASO LOCOMOTIVE FC VS INDY ELEVEN - FRIDAY, MAY 16, 2025 @ 7:00 P.M. MT - SOUTHWEST UNIVERSITY PARK - EL PASO, TEXAS

Watch: ESPN+, KVIA.com

KEY STORYLINES

El Paso Locomotive FC secured a 1-1 draw on the road against FC Tulsa on Saturday night at ONEOK Field. Andy Cabrera continued his scoring ways with his seventh goal in the USL Championship this season and fourth in the past two games. Amando Moreno also tallied his third assist in league play which ties Gabi Torres for the team lead.

After his first USL Championship start of the season, Noah Dollenmayer was named to the Team of the Week. Dollenmayer played a key role in a strong defensive effort from Los Locos. He recorded a team-high eight clearances and 78 touches while completing 39 accurate passes. He won 13 of 14 duels including all ten of his aerial challenges.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

F Andy Cabrera: Cabrera has been on a tear as of late with four goals in his last two USL matches including his first professional hat trick against New Mexico United. He has the most goals through nine USL matches in Locomotive history (seven) and has scored eight goals in his nine matches across all competitions.

M Gabi Torres: Since moving up into the midfield, Torres has been an impactful attacking presence for Locomotive. He is tied for the team lead with Amando Moreno with five assists across all competitions this season while also leading the club in league play with 19 interceptions, 15 tackles and 46 duels won.

G Jahmali Waite: After a slow start to the season, Waite reminded everyone of his talent in goal over this past week. He compiled 19 saves over his last three matches and recorded his first shutout of the season in a 3-0 win over New Mexico United on May 3.

OPPONENT INFO: Indy Eleven

Indy Eleven leads the all-time series with El Paso 1-2-0. The last time these two faced off at Southwest University Park, Locomotive picked up a 2-0 victory back on June 9, 2021. Nick Ross opened the scoring early two minutes in before Diego Luna sealed the win in the 49th minute.

Indy Eleven have struggled defensively this season allowing the second most goals (13) in the Eastern Conference. Their offense has somewhat offset those woes, however, with Elvis Amoh and Aodhan Quin leading the way.

KEY LOCOMOTIVE STATISTICS

Locomotive are undefeated at home this season (3W-0L-2D). In five home games this season, Los Locos have scored 16 goals, the most in club history. The club has scored four goals in the first 15 minutes, tied for the most in the USL Championship this season.

RECENT LOCOMOTIVE QUOTES

HC Wilmer Cabrera on team performance vs. Austin FC:

"It was a positive game for us. We competed and forced them to put in their starters in the second half. That means that we were respected by the opponent, and they had to play all the top guys against a USL Championship side like us. Despite of the result, we played well while showing personality and a strong desire to play."

Cabrera on Open Cup run this season:

"We're sad that we are out of the U.S. Open Cup because the guys gave a good effort, and it was a good run, but now that we're out of the U.S. Open Cup, we have to focus only on the Championship. We're going to use this game against Indy Eleven to start off with a good attitude and mentality and try to make sure that the players are well recovered. It's not going to be easy, but we're motivated because of what we have done lately. The way we have played has been good."

Cabrera on progress from last season to this season:

"We are still growing. We are not a finished product yet. The growth of the team is a positive growth which is what we are looking for. We need to keep improving, but we are showing a more competitive level in all aspects more consistently which is what we want."

Cabrera on coaching his son Andy:

"I've been pushing him hard. I think I push him more than anybody because I know what he is capable of. Sometimes I'm too hard with him, to be honest with you, because I want more and more and more, and I see the potential. It can be tough for him to play for the team because I'm the first one to always come in after him because of something positive or something negative. Hopefully, he continues in a good form."

Ricky Ruiz on result against Austin FC:

"I thought it was a good performance overall and a good experience for us. We left that game on a positive note knowing that we played well and did what we did against an MLS side. We went toe-to-toe with them, and for the most part, I think we were the better team for the majority of the game. Their experience showed late, and that's why the result was what it was, but it definitely gave us a confidence boost moving forward."

Ruiz on recent match congestion:

"I don't think many people understand how difficult it is to have multiple games in a week, but that takes nothing away from us being able to manage games at the end. I think we should have walked out of that Saturday game against Tulsa with three points, but we can't stay focused on that. We just have to learn and move forward to the next game."

Ruiz on what energizes the squad for home matches:

"The fans. I mean, you can see it. There will be moments where we're attacking and it's late in the game and the fans come into the mix and give you that extra motivation to just keep pushing. At the end of the day, that's who makes us finish games through. We're excited for Friday and hope to get a positive result. It's a quick turnaround, but at the same time, nothing beats a home game."







