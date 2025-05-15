Match Preview: Republic FC vs. Las Vegas Lights FC

May 15, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC News Release







Republic FC's five-game homestand continues this Saturday as Las Vegas Lights FC comes to the Indomitable City.

Overview: SAC vs. LV

Date: Saturday, May 17

Kickoff: 7:00 p.m.

Venue: Heart Health Park

Giveaway: First 1,500 fans will receive a free Native American Heritage Night scarf

Drink special: $5 craft brews through the 30th minute

Watch: FOX40 & ESPN+

Know Your Club - Republic FC

"We've got to take advantage of being at home," said Head Coach Neill Collins. "We've been good at home. We've got great support behind us, a great atmosphere, a great pitch, and the team loves playing there. So I'm looking forward to building on that over these next games."

Last week, Sacramento closed out a busy stretch of three games in seven days with a point against Indy Eleven at Heart Health Park. Republic FC controlled the first half and drove the tempo through possession, but it was Indy who took a first-half lead on the counterattack. The visitors elected to sit back for the remainder of the match and paid for it in the final moments of the contest. After Lee Desmond was brought down in the box during second half stoppage time, Trevor Amann stepped up to the spot to secure point, his second straight game with a late goal.

Making his second straight appearance after exiting the season opener early, Desmond earned his first Team of the Week selection of the 2025 campaign. He closed out the match with 10 duels won, four possessions won, and two interceptions to help hold Indy to just six shots all night.

The Western Conference table remains incredibly tight as the first third of the season wraps up. Heading into the weekend, just six points separate first and tenth place teams. Including Las Vegas, the Sacramento's next three opponents sit higher in the standings, giving the squad the opportunity to shake up the table.

"We know we have the quality, we know we have the players we need to win games and go far in this league," said goalkeeper Danny Vitiello.

Fortunately, it's a challenge that Republic FC will get to take on at home, where they have gone undefeated across all competitions in 2025.

Know Your Opponent - Las Vegas Lights FC

Following a historic turnaround season and the team's first-ever postseason appearance, the big question surrounding the Lights this year was whether it could replicate that success under new coach Antonio Nocerino. So far, it looks like they're up to the task, currently sitting in sixth place in the Western Conference table.

Anchored by 2024 breakout goalkeeper Raiko Arozarena, the Lights have been a difficult team to break down and have kept a clean sheet in six of eight games. It's been a slower start than expected on the other end of the field with just six goals scored. But despite the low score count, Vegas' roster is packed with players who can find the back of the net with ease - including Valentin Noel who led the 2024 squad team with 17 goal contributions (10 goals, 7 assists) and offseason addition Johnny Rodriguez who departed Oakland as its all-time leading goal scorer.

Coming into Saturday the Lights haven't conceded a goal in 207 minutes and are undefeated in their last two matches. In Week 10, they played to a scoreless draw against defending champions Colorado Springs Switchbacks. It was a defensive-heavy contest as the two teams combined for just three shots on target.

Head-to-Head

Republic FC is ahead in the all-time series (7-4-4), but in 2024 the Lights would be one of the club's most difficult opponents. They were the only team to defeat Sacramento twice during the regular season and ultimately eliminated the Indomitable Club from the playoffs in the Western Conference Quarterfinals.

At Heart Health Park, Republic FC has seen plenty of success against Las Vegas with four wins, two draws, and just one loss.







